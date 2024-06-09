9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5: Everything We Know So Far

It's been a lifetime since we caught up with the 126!

The last time we saw 9-1-1: Lone Star, thanks to dual strikes, was May of 2023.

And a lot has changed onscreen and off since then.

Grab your cowboy hats, y'all, because we're about to spill all the tea about season five of 9-1-1: Lone Star!

Related: FOX 2024-2025 Fall Lineup: 9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused Returns

Bookmark this page, as we'll update it whenever additional information is provided!

Has 9-1-1: Lone Star Been Renewed for Season 5?

The good news is that the series has been renewed for another season!

The spinoff always felt as if it could be in limbo once the mother show moved over to a whole other network.

On May 1, 2023, Deadline reported that 9-1-1: Lone Star was renewed for its fifth season.

At the time of renewal, FOX's second-highest-rated scripted drama came in after 9-1-1.

Will 9-1-1: Lone Star Return to FOX?

While 9-1-1 has found a new home over on ABC, the same does not apply to Lone Star.

It will air on FOX as it always has, meaning the franchise is currently split between two different networks.

Related: Murder in a Small Town Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Will 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 Be the Final Season?

There has yet to be an official confirmation that it will be 9-1-1: Lone Star's final season.

According to FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade, back in May, there was hope that the network would decide about the series' future after the fifth season airs, and they take into account ratings and more.

However, Deadline has also reported rumors that have been speculated about the fifth season being the final one.

In addition to those rumors circulating, cast changes, and negotiations, a guest actor, Robyn Lively, who plays Marlene Harrison, Wade's mother and Judd's ex, shared a now-deleted post stating, "So excited to be a part of @911lonestar's final season!! What a ride it's been!"

However, some assurances have been given by cast members Rafael Silva and Ronen Rubenstein.

Silva posted on social media, "Wherever the ship sails, [I'm] grateful for the family I've created on this show."

Meanwhile, Rubenstein shared, "Nowhere in that article stated a certain fate for our show."

"But one thing I do know for certain is we will continue pouring our blood, sweat, and tears into these last few episodes and deliver to you our most special season yet," he continued, adding, "I better see all of you in September."

Related: 13 Deeply Flawed Characters We Can't Get Out of Our Heads

It sounds a little bleak, like they're postponing breaking our hearts.

But while we're line-dancing in limbo, we can at least hold out hope.

We'll let you know when we have official renewal or cancellation news about the series!

How Did 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 End?

Let's refresh our memories a bit here since the season finale aired over a year ago.

When we last saw the group, they celebrated T.K. and Carlos's highly-anticipated and long-awaited wedding.

But that wedding that we fought for didn't come without a heaping dose of pain as Carlos' father, Gabriel Reyes, was murdered, and we STILL don't know who is responsible for it.

Carlos went down a dark path, trying to figure out who was behind his father's death.

Frankly, it wouldn't be surprising if, after constantly being at odds with the history of the Texas Rangers, Carlos takes on a position there partially to honor his father and find the killer.

The finale also saw the tragic death of Owen's brother, who opted to die with dignity on his terms rather than fully succumbing to his Huntington's Disease.

Related: Scene -Stealing Secondary Characters Who Changed A Show's Direction

What Will 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 Be About?

We have no idea what the new season can bring!

One of the most pressing bits is that we don't know who killed Gabriel, and we learned that he was involved in rooting out corruption in his department.

It's decades' worth of conspiracy and so forth that Gabriel kept tracGabriel kept track of, and now Carlos knows about all of it.

It would be a good progression if the series had Carlos taking up his father's mission, rooting out all the baddies in law enforcement, and getting justice for his father in the process.

We also saw that Tommy and the reverend were getting even closer than ever and that marriage was on the table.

It'd be nice to see if they'll be heading down the aisle by the season's end.

It's hard to say whether Owen will be still grappling with grief yet again after losing his brother.

He also may face a hit after Judd departs the station to care for his son.

However, even that will become a mystery with the shocking news about Grace Ryder.

And on that note, let's get into the cast situation.

Related: The Brat Pack Struck Back: Why They Hated the Nickname

What Cast Members Will Be Returning to 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5?

Sadly, we will not have the entire main cast in the new season.

In a shocking development, Deadline reported that Sierra McClain exited the series ahead of the fifth season, so we'll be sans Grace Ryder in the new season.

Main Characters:

Rob Lowe

Gina Torres

Jim Parrack

Ronen Rubenstein

Rafael Silva

Natasha Karam

Brian Michael Smith

Julian Works

Brianna Baker

Why Is Sierra McClain Exiting the Series?

The shocking news of Sierra McClain's exit is enough to send fans into a tizzy.

And Deadline reported the news along with an explanation about cast negotiations.

Related: Cast Shifts, Budget Cuts, and Shortened Seasons, Can One Chicago Survive Its Own Changes?

Cast renegotiations orchestrating a contract and a raise fell through between McClain and the series.

Regardless of what happened between the actress and the network, she will be sorely missed, and we already have some misgivings about the upcoming season as a result.

How Will 9-1-1: Lone Star Write Out Grace Ryder?

Listen, we have no freaking idea!

They haven't even given us an inkling as to how the series could feasibly write out an invaluable member of the series.

We've speculated about so many things, from death to relocating for a new job opportunity, but there will never be a good way to write out this character, who is the heart and soul of the series.

We'll let you know here if we learn any new details or spoilers about how the series will handle this massive cast shakeup!

Is 9-1-1: Lone Star Filming Season 5?

Yes. Production has been underway, and the new season is currently being filmed.

The last day of filming is July 19.

Related: Suits, White Collar, and Burn Notice: Why We Still Yearn for USA's "Blue Sky" Shows

That means whether you love or loathe it, everything about the season will be locked in before it airs.

How Many Episodes Will Be in 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 5?

Unfortunately, because of the delay, and likely due to budgeting, the season will be shorter than fans would like.

The new season will only have 12 episodes.

While that puts it in the realm of being a contender for one of our ultra-short seasons that underwhelms us, we're hoping that Lone Star can pull this off well.

It's not too short of a season where it feels like we're getting cheated, and there's plenty of space to tell decent stories.

Will 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 Have a Big Emergency?

Yes!

According to TV Insider, the first three episodes will be devoted to a train derailment.

It already sounds action-packed and exciting, and they're getting the ball rolling with something huge and suspenseful.

Related: Rob Lowe: Brat Pack to Backpacks

We've already seen how the series pulls off some of these events with the Ice Storm Premiere Event.

Will There Be a Crossover with 9-1-1?

It's highly unlikely.

It's a logistical nightmare on a good day, and with two series on different networks, it's almost impossible.

But maybe there's a chance that they'll make a reference or something.

After all, wouldn't it be nice to know that T.K. and newly out bisexual Buck occasionally chat about their hubby/boyfriend? We think so.

When Will 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 Premiere?

Lone Star will be taking over 9-1-1's slot at 8/9c on Mondays.

It will be used as a launching pad for FOX's newest baby, Rescue: Hi Surf.

We still don't have an official date, but we'll update it when we do.

Is There a Trailer for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5?

Unfortunately, as of now, there isn't.

Related: Will Movies and Shows of Today Be Classics Tomorrow?

But when one is released, we have you covered!

Over to you, Lone Star Fanatics.

You can stream all seasons of the series on Hulu.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. She is an insomniac who spends late nights and early mornings binge-watching way too many shows and binge-drinking way too much tea. Her eclectic taste makes her an unpredictable viewer with an appreciation for complex characters, diverse representation, dynamic duos, compelling stories, and guilty pleasures. You'll definitely find her obsessively live-tweeting, waxing poetic, and chatting up fellow Fanatics and readers. Follow her on X.