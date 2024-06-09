9-1-1 Season 8: Everything We Know So Far

9-1-1 ended on an odd cliffhanger that had viewers less than enthused, but even with that less-than-stellar reveal, the wait for the series return is very real.

Sometime in the fall of 2024, 9-1-1 will return, and we'll get our fill of our favorite first responders, though what that season will bring is still to be determined.

If you're wondering what's coming up in the new season, we've got all the latest information for you right here!

The series eclipsed 100 episodes during its last season, and the action remained as wild and crazy as ever while the characters and their stories continued to be some of the best on broadcast television.

With the move from FOX to ABC, there was an intense promotional campaign and an almost re-launching of the series that had fans excited for its return and many unfamiliar with it eager to tune in for the first time.

Although the season was shortened, it was as special as ever, and fans are ticking down the days until the Season 8 premiere.

Has 9-1-1 Been Renewed?

Well, yes, that much is obvious now!

9-1-1 was renewed for a Season 8 while its previous season was still airing, with the powers that be eager to continue the veteran series in its new home at ABC.

With solid ratings and continued compelling storylines, the series' renewal made perfect sense.

The series alongside 9-1-1 on Thursday nights, medical drama stalwart Grey's Anatomy, will be heading into its twenty-first season when the show returns in the fall and has shown no signs of slowing down.

It's not out of the realm of possibility to think 9-1-1 could continue for many years to come on the network.

How Did 9-1-1 Season 7 End?

As mentioned, Season 7 ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, with a familiar and unwelcome face back at the 118.

Fresh off the arson that destroyed the Grant-Nash house and had Bobby in the hospital after his heart stopped, everything was mostly coming roses for the 118 and company as they all headed into work for another shift.

Well, things were going okay for everyone, with Maddie and Chimney stepping in to foster Mara after Councilwoman Ortiz stalled Hen and Karen's adoption attempts.

In the brief scene we saw of Buck and Tommy Kinard, he seemed to be doing well in his personal life.

Eddie, on the other hand, was reeling after Christopher departed from Los Angeles to live with his grandparents back in Texas.

The teenager decided he needed some space from his father after catching him and his deceased mother's lookalike, Kim, embracing inside his home.

Bobby's return to the 118 after his health scare had everyone feeling good, but it was short-lived when Captain Gerrard made his presence known and not only informed everyone that he was back as captain but also that Bobby had previously quit.

There were a lot of confused faces around the station and amongst the audience, too.

Who asked for the bigoted bully to return as captain?

There's no telling what the 118 could be in for with Gerrard back, but there's a good chance it won't be a happy place when the series returns.

What Will 9-1-1 Season 8 Be About?

9-1-1 will always be about the emergencies and the characters, and that trend will continue into the new season.

Seasons past have usually started with a big emergency, typically covering a few episodes and getting everyone involved in the action.

We've had an earthquake, tsunami, and, most recently, the capsized cruise ship emergency, which guided us into the season and set the tone for future events.

Should we expect another large-scale disaster? It's become a staple, but it's unclear whether or not we'll see one when the show returns.

9-1-1 Season 6 started with a blimp emergency that was on the larger size but was ultimately a one-and-done call.

We could certainly see something like that instead, as the series has had season openers that were less expansive.

We should certainly see the fallout from Gerrard's presence back at the 118. He ruled with a particular brand of ignorance and bullying that will be a dramatic change from how the house has been run over the past few years.

We'll also be in for a healthy dose of melodrama, romantic implications, family feelings, and pain, the hallmark of all 9-1-1 seasons.

How Many Episodes Will 9-1-1 Season 8 Have?

After the SAG-AFTRA strike, many broadcast shows that returned in the winter saw their episode order cut, which made a lot of sense.

9-1-1 aired just ten episodes, while its previous two seasons had 18 episodes total.

That magic number seems to be more on par with what we should expect to see, though anything is possible.

We know the series will premiere on ABC in the fall, so there's good reason to believe we'll see more than ten episodes when all is said and done.

Who Will Be In The 9-1-1 Season 8 Cast?

While Christopher Diaz left Los Angeles at the end of Season 7, there is no indication that the character won't return, as no official announcement has been made.

We expect all the main cast members to return, and those include:

Angela Bassett as Athena Nash-Grant

Peter Krause as Robert "Bobby" Nash

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han

Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley

Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson

Kenneth Choi as Howard "Chimney" Han

Ryan Guzman as Edmundo “Eddie” Diaz

Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz

Where Can I Watch 9-1-1 Season 7?

In the age of streaming, many of your favorite series can be found on a streaming service, and the place to find 9-1-1 is on Hulu.

Hulu will have all the latest episodes the day after they air on ABC and houses past seasons.

You can also watch the series on the ABC website and sites like YouTube and Amazon Prime, where it is available for purchase.

9-1-1 Season 8 will air on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC for the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

