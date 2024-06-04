Alien: Romulus Gets Terrifying New Trailer

As we've previously discussed, this summer movie season is surprisingly light on franchise fare.

That's partially due to the strikes that shut down Hollywood for much of the year, and partially due to the fact that superhero flicks just aren't packing 'em in like they used to.

But if you're a fan of sequels and nostalgia, fear not! Ridley Scott's Alien saga will be returning to theaters in August!

Yes, Alien: Romulus is set for release on August 16.

Scott is still on board as executive producer, but there's a new writer-director at the helm in the form of Evil Dead and Don't Breathe horror-meister Fede Alvarez.

Earlier today, 20th Century Studios dropped a press release, along with a trailer that's giving us some serious heebie-jeebies.

"Alien: Romulus takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots," reads the announcement.

"While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

"The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu," the statement continues.

"Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

"Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant."

The original Alien, starring Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skeritt, and Harry Dean Stanton, first terrified audiences back in 1979.

The film spawned one of the most consistently high-quality franchises of all time, with several installments expanding on the story of Weaver's character, Ripley.

1986's Aliens, directed by James Cameron, is often cited as one of the few sequels that meets the standard set by its predecessor.

Not surprisingly, major plot details regarding Alien: Romulus are being kept under wraps.

The film is described as an "interquel" that will expand on the story that Scott started way back in the Carter years.

But how, exactly? We'll just have to wait until August 16 to find out!

Thus far, The Fall Guy and Furiosa have both met with disappointing box office receipts, so Alien: Romulus represents one of very few remaining chances for any of the major studios to pull off a major win this summer.

The Alien franchise has delivered the occasional dud over the years (we're looking at you, Alien vs. Predator: Requiem!), but we have high hopes for this one.

What do you think, TV fanatics? Can Ridley and company do it again? Hit the comments below to share your thoughts!

