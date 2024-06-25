All American: Daniel Ezra Will NOT Return as Series Regular For Season 7

Shocking news from the world of All American today.

Deadline reported today that star Daniel Ezra will not be returning as a series regular for the show's upcoming seventh season.

Ezra has portrayed Spencer James on every episode of the acclaimed football drama.

Though Ezra has left the door open to returning as a guest star, his statement to Deadline makes it clear that he feels his time on the show has mostly come to an end.

“After making the difficult decision to leave All American, my sole focus became completing the journey of the most life-affirming character I’ve ever played in the manner he deserves," Ezra said today.

"Thanks to Nkechi and the writers, I got my wish. Season six is ‘Spencer’s goodbye.’ I’ll miss him. I’ll miss our cast and crew," his statement continued.

"I hope it’s been as fun to watch him as it has been to play him."

Despite the finality of Ezra's statement, the CW insists that he will continue to play "an integral role" in the show going forward.

Obviously, this is big news that will require the show to take a dramatic change in direction in its seventh season.

Today's news comes on the heels of a monumental All American episode that showed Ezra's character being drafted into the NFL.

That was followed by a time jump that showed Spencer playing in the Super Bowl and getting engaged to Olivia (Samantha Logan).

The final two episodes of this season will reportedly center around Spencer and Olivia planning their wedding and getting married.

When All American was renewed for a seventh season earlier this month, it was widely rumored that it would be the show's final outing.

Those reports were bolstered by the cancelation of the spinoff series All American: Homecoming.

With Ezra's departure from the show, it now seems almost certain that All American will come to an end following its seventh season.

Many fans believe that there's been a drop-off in quality due to the All American franchise diluting itself with too many spinoffs.

Others, however, believe that the series has remained strong and was poised to conclude Spencer's story in a highly satisfactory way.

We guess that conclusion will now be happening sooner than expected.

Here's hoping it will still be satisfactory.

What do you think, TV fanatics? Is All American showing signs of age? Did Daniel Ezra make the right call by heading into early retirement?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts.

