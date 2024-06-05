All American: Homecoming Canceled After 3 Seasons on CW

We have bad news for fans of All American: Homecoming.

The CW sports drama -- a spinoff of the original All American series -- will come to an end with its upcoming third season.

According to a new report from Deadline, cast members were informed of the decision on Tuesday.

Series creator and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll reacted to the news in a statement issued to Deadline.

“I’m devastated to learn that All American: Homecoming will not be moving forward with more episodes and that this new season premiering in July will be our final one,” she said.

“However, I am so very grateful to have worked with this incredible cast and crew, led by Geffri Maya, to bring the authentic HBCU experience to your screens for the last three seasons.

"We made this show for the culture and thank our loyal audience and fans for taking this ride with us.

"We made this show so that our community, our kids (and their dreams), could be seen and celebrated every week and we are proud to say we accomplished that mission… Especially with this exciting final season which we can’t wait to show you all," Carroll continued.

"So with a heavy but proud heart, I give one final shoutout to our favorite Bringston Lions!”

As Deadline notes, the first indicator that the show might not be long for this world came with the announcement that the third season of Homecoming would air over the summer, instead of during the regular broadcast season.

While the series has proven popular in key demos, it received fewer overall viewers than the original All American.

Further imperiling the show was the fact that, unlike its predecessor, it did not benefit from a lucrative streaming deal with Netflix.

In their own statement, CW execs attempted to put a positive spin on the news, assuring fans that the upcoming third season of Homecoming will be the best yet.

“We want to thank the cast, crew, producers, NK, Marqui and everybody at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for their hard work and dedication in telling these important stories for three incredible seasons,” the network said in a statement.

"The upcoming final season is the best yet and we cannot wait to share it with fans beginning on Monday, July 8.”

It's a little strange to praise the quality of a show that you just canceled, but that's the corporate world for you!

What do you think, TV fanatics? Are you upset about the decision to cancel All American: Homecoming, or do you think this is a good time for the series to come to an end?

