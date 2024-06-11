Anne Rice's Universe on AMC Expands with The Talamasca

There's a new entry into the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, as AMC Networks ordered a third series.

The series will center around the Talamasca, which will sound familiar to those indulging in the magnificent second season of Interview with the Vampire.

The new series will join vampire classic and Mayfair Witches, both solid performers for AMC, as the latest chapter in the scarily good universe.

Interview with the Vampire Season 2, currently airing on the network, has introduced the mysterious Talamasca, and expanding their importance will do wonders to connecting the series.

The current season of Interview with the Vampire has been a standout, building upon its first effort with stellar critical acclaim and standout performances from its formidable main cast.

The Talamasca plays a role in the season and will continue to as the series heads into its final episodes of the season.

As Daniel has gotten deeper into his interview with Louis and Armand, he's also gotten some help from the mysterious Talamsca.

Knowing that in the near future, we'll learn more about the secret society should excite all fans of the universe who've fallen in love with the twists and turns of the vampires and witches.

There's a swell of support around this latest series, which makes sense, as the two members of the universe are arguably the biggest shows on the network.

Cultivating a strong universe, as we've seen Starz do with Power and broadcast stalwarts like Law & Order, provides fans with much joy as storylines and characters converge.

Three series is also the perfect amount right now, as the former are still early in their runs.

AMC is ecstatic about the news, as they stated in their press release:

Today, AMC Networks announced it has greenlit the third series in its expanding Anne Rice Immortal Universe, a drama slated for AMC and AMC+ focused on a secretive society called The Talamasca.

With a working title of Anne Rice’s The Talamasca and slated for a 2025 premiere, the series will feature the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, werewolves, and other creatures scattered around the globe.

Members of The Talamasca are introduced in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the two current series in AMC’s Immortal Universe franchise.

Oscar-nominated John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt, and Catch Fire) are serving as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers of the new series. Hancock will also direct.

AMC made note of the incredible acclaim for the vampire classic, as they continued:

Interview with the Vampire is currently in the midst of its critically acclaimed second season, which – like season one – is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 98.

Journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) is aided in his interview of the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac by a member of The Talamasca.

Mayfair Witches season two is currently in production in Dublin.

“This is a story we’ve been developing and wanting to tell from the earliest moments of this franchise, focused on a fascinating and compelling secret society that has already appeared in both of our existing Anne Rice series, The Talamasca,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

“As with all of these shows, we are thrilled to have such a high level of talent involved, represented here by John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, and of course working closely with producer Mark Johnson as the creative head of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe.”

“This all started for me with a call from Mark Johnson, who asked if I'd ever heard of The Talamasca,” said Hancock.

“I was intrigued by the idea of an organization that, to me, had more than a passing resemblance to the CIA or MI6, which are necessary but not always necessarily transparent -- an organization with its own secrets.

Thankfully, Dan McDermott liked the take, and so did Mark Lafferty, who is so talented and accomplished in the world of television.

“Many thanks to everyone from Gran Via to Mark Lafferty, to our talented writers, and everyone at AMC, who have been supporters, advocates, and cheerleaders from day one.

“I couldn't be more thrilled to be involved and look forward to presenting a third series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe.”

“When John told me about a clandestine organization in the Immortal Universe with its own hidden agendas, I was immediately hooked,” Lafferty said.

“I’ve admired his writing and directing for so long, and to be working with him is a true honor and thrill.

“Many thanks to Dan McDermott and all the incredibly talented people at AMC for their tireless support and talent, and to Mark Johnson -- there is no better producer to learn from and work beside than him,” Johnson said,

“With the second season of Interview with the Vampire currently receiving the best reviews of any show on television and with the production of Mayfair Witches about to wrap in Ireland, promising an even more compelling and unnerving second season, the question is what do we now add to the Immortal Universe of Anne Rice?

“The answer is a completely different show from the first two, but a show that nevertheless belongs under the Anne Rice umbrella. The Talamasca marries the procedural spy thriller with the supernatural and expands the thrills and the pleasures of our franchise's ambitions.”

Season one will consist of six episodes and premiere on AMC and AMC+ in late 2025. The series is scheduled to go into production this fall and shoot in Manchester, England.

What will the Tamalsca story bring to the table?

How will they integrate the series alongside the other two now that they've got a bigger canvas to play with?

There are plenty of questions to ponder as we wait for the series to premiere next year, and in the meantime, you should drop all your comments about the news below.

Will you be tuning in? Let us know!

