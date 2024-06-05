Blue Bloods Spinoff on the Way? Paramount Exec Drops Hint at Shareholders' Meeting

The cancellation of Blue Bloods came as a heartbreaking surprise to the cop drama's legion of devoted fans.

Thousands took to social media to express their displeasure, and series star Tom Selleck blasted CBS for what he saw as a major error in judgment.

Now, it looks as though execs at the Eye Network might have finally seen the error of their ways.

According to a new report from TV Line, Brian Robbins, co-CEO of CBS' parent company Paramount, strongly hinted at the likelihood of a Blue Bloods spinoff during his most recent meeting with shareholders.

“In TV, new franchise extensions are coming for Dexter, Billions, and Blue Bloods,” Robbins said.

He added that “CBS’ hit Fire Country shows huge promise.”

News of the Fire Country spinoff comes as no surprise.

CBS has already announced that a project focusing on Morena Baccarin's Mickey Fox character is in the works.

And we've known for quite some time that a second Dexter spinoff will soon be headed to Showtime.

But the Blue Bloods news comes as a surprise.

There are several things that Robbins might have meant by the phrase "franchise extension," but given the context of his remark, a spinoff seems like the most likely possibility.

Robbins' hint might come as cold comfort to Blue Bloods fanatics who were waiting for news of a surprise renewal, not a spinoff.

Unfortunately, it seems that CBS is planning to go ahead with plans to end the show at the conclusion of its 14th season.

“We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach told Deadline in May.

“We are going to end the show come December.”

The news is made even sadder by the fact that recent episodes of Blue Bloods have been some of the strongest in the show's history.

The series is currently on hiatus and is set to return for a final string of episodes in October.

Paramount and CBS have declined to comment further on the possibility of a spinoff.

If such a project ever comes to fruition, it likely won't premiere until late 2025, at the very earliest.

So fans of the Reagan clan will have to wait quite some time for more of their beloved Sunday dinners.

And while we hate to even acknowledge such a disheartening possibility, there's a chance that the new iteration of Blue Bloods will not center around Commissioner Frank Regan and his family of devoted cops.

What do you think, TV fanatics? Are you interested in a Blue Bloods spinoff, or are you unable to forgive CBS and Paramount for forcing the Reagans into early retirement?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts.

