Dark Matter (2024) Season 1 Episode 7 Review: In the Fires of Dead Stars

Finally, Jason1 and Amanda were getting somewhere.

Sadly, that ended up being two separate locations on Dark Matter (2024) Season 1 Episode 7.

It was rewarding to watch how Amanda came to find herself a new home.

She finally heeded Blair2's advice on Dark Matter (2024) Season 1 Episode 5, which told her to find a world of her own.

Amanda burned bridges with her dimension when she helped Jason1 to escape from Velocity Lab.

So she needed to land someplace new.

That likely explained why she kept checking on her namesakes in every world on which they landed.

Amanda certainly deserved better from life than she had gotten.

Her Jason (Jason2) was more in love with his research than he was with her.

Then, when he decided he required domestic bliss, he found a Jason who had married a Daniela rather than starting a family with Amanda.

It's been evident that Amanda has a good heart. She came on at Velocity to help those Box pilots keep from going out of their minds when in superposition.

Then, when she saw that Leighton2 had terrible intentions for Jason1, she rescued him, and they started their long journey to locate his dimension.

Amanda has been selfless right from the start of their world-hopping partnership. And he was so hellbent on getting home that he was oblivious to that fact.

It was natural that they drew closer during their overnight stays at hotels, almost crossing the line on Dark Matter (2024) Season 1 Episode 6.

But rather than give in to a combination of despair and lust, Jason1 remained faithful to Daniela throughout his travels with Amanda.

So, it was inevitable that she would design a new world for herself.

Amanda created a near-perfect new home by focusing on people rather than innovations.

That dimension set up nicely for her, with Amanda Lucas missing and her hometown Seattle located in a country, Cascadia, which had seceded from the United States.

After establishing her new life, she should cultivate a new relationship with someone other than a Jason. She needs a change.

Despite Jason1's protestations, Amanda was hardly abandoning him.

She invited him to stay with her, but he wasn't willing to give up on finding his family.

His slipping a couple of ampules into her purse was his way of thanking her, sacrificing a couple of worlds so she could leave if things didn't work out.

But as she strode out of that restaurant, Amanda seemed determined to succeed in her new life.

Jason2 managed to scare off another Amanda, therapist Amanda1, freaking her out by detailing her history in their latest session.

Does that mean there will be no Amandas for the rest of the series? No, it's more likely Amanda1 will play a role as the two Jasons are back on one planet.

Boy, didn't Jason1 cut it close?

On that next-to-last dimension, he briefly considered picking up a mask and taking over that Jason's family.

It was a sad scene when, as he was sneaking out of that house, he met an insecure teen version of Max, who had died in his world.

With one dose left, he finally hit on a way to get his mind in the right place, writing page after page about when he first met Daniela.

He didn't even ponder why The Box had a door bashed through cement, which had to be a curiosity considering all the doors he had come through on his trip.

Instead, he looked up his bellwether, Matt, the bartender at the Village Tap, who confirmed that he was home at last.

It was enjoyable to watch Jason1 joyously race through the streets to his home.

But why was he content to watch Daniela and Charlie through the window?

He should have barged in, confusing as that would have been. They would have welcomed someone who behaved like the Jason they knew.

Jason2 spent the episode putting out fires, largely because he had stranded Ryan1 in some other version of Chicago.

First, Jason2 didn't realize that Ryan1 was a big-deal scientist in that world and would be missed, although it was Ryan1's girlfriend, Mindy, who reported him missing.

Puzzled by Ryan1's failure to answer her, Daniela found out why from Detective Mason. Daniela had to know that Ryan had drunk regularly and Jason2 was lying when he told Mason the opposite.

She confronted Jason2 about the ampule she found, and he told her he was doing secret research but would never take it again. At least that gave him a realistic excuse for the swings in his behavior.

He had the gall to complain to Amanda1 about Daniela going behind his back to Ryan1 when his entire existence in that world has been him going behind her back.

After another visit from Mason, he had to find another Ryan, get him drunk, and install him in Ryan1's apartment. Ryan1's being on a bender will go a long way to explaining his upcoming memory loss.

Nowboth Jasons know the other is in that one dimension. Over the last two episodes, the following chess match will be intriguing to watch to see who has the advantage: the inventor or the professor.

Were you surprised that Jason1 found his way home this soon?

Is Amanda totally gone?

Will Ryan embrace this second chance?

Comment below.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.