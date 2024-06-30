Days Of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 7-01-24: A Forgotten Storyline Is Resurrected, But It May Be Too Late

One huge Days of Our Lives storyline is making a comeback after nearly a month off-screen.

The soap has a bad habit of dropping storylines and then picking them up weeks later. It's improved a little since 2015, when it left JJ Deveraux on the floor for two weeks after his former best friend punched him in the face -- or have they?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 7-01-24 include a story that last aired at the end of May, but will it be too little too late as far as ensuring anyone cares?

Everett's DID Story Had Potential Before It Evaporated

I'm not a fan of how Days of Our Lives handles DID stories, but Everett's was initially one of the more compelling.

The writers still took liberties, especially the tired TV trope of one alter ego taking over and declaring he will never let the more likable personality out again. Still, this story was one of the closer-to-reality ones regarding DID.

Related: Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 5-13-24: FINALLY Some Movement on Who Killed Li Shin, But Now Maggie's Story Is Missing

The reveal sparked fan debates, with some people shipping Bobby/Jada and others Everett/Stephanie. Some speculated that Blake Berris' previous character would turn out to be another alter ego.

Then Everett/Bobby went into Bayview, and the storyline went with him. Stephanie checked in with Marlena once, but that was the only mention in a month.

Everett's Story Returns -- But Now What?

The good news is that spoilers say Everett/Bobby will return this week and will share scenes with both Stephanie and Jada.

Stephanie enlists Jada when she can't reach Everett herself. We'll probably see a return of the Bayview set as the women visit Everett there, and there could be potentially strong drama as Bobby refuses to release his hold on Everett.

After so much time, though, this story feels far less compelling. Has the audience moved on?

I know I have. I'm more interested in what happens next with Chanel's miscarriage story (even though I don't like that Days of Our Lives went in this direction) and the unraveling of Theresa's lies.

A lot's happening besides the Everett stuff, so please scroll down to check out all eight Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 7-01-24.

Paulina continues to worry about her relationship with Chanel, even going to Kayla with her concerns.

Chanel's blaming Paulina for the miscarriage is unfair, especially so soon after the two mended their rift.

That was Chanel's grief talking, though, and Paulina needs to understand that and back off.

Related: Chad's Grief Demonstrates the Biggest Problem With Days of Our Lives Most Overused Plot Device

That's not in Paulina's nature, so unsurprisingly, she'll do the opposite and press Kayla for an update on Chanel.

That'll only further alienate Chanel, which will further upset Paulina and put her too much in the center of a story that should be about Chanel.

Gabi finally gets out of jail, but how soon will everything fall apart for Stefan and her?

Gabi was released at the end of Friday's episode, which means that Cherie Jimenez will get to demonstrate what she can do with the role.

I'm not expecting her happiness with Stefan to last very long.

Related: 23 Couples That Split For The Sake of Drama

Stefan slept with Ava while "fake dating" her as part of one of his ridiculous plans, and Gabi is not the type to forgive when that comes out.

It won't matter to her that she was in jail (not that that's an excuse to begin with). She'll go from happy Gabi to angry, vengeful Gabi in a heartbeat.

Tate asks Brady to intervene with Theresa.

I thought he already did that, but maybe something else will happen that makes Tate go to Brady again.

Theresa's attitude toward Tate and Holly is ridiculous, and her sudden engagement to Alex probably doesn't help matters.

Tate will likely see that as a hypocrisy of the highest order and demand that Brady do something about it.

EJ makes a desperate offer to Melinda to keep her quiet.

Ugh. Nicole walked in on EJ and Melinda arguing, but this story will drag on for longer.

With limited time to wrap things up before Nicole leaves our screens, we need to get a move on.

Related: Days of Our Lives Star Arianne Zucker Files Lawsuit Accusing Show's Producer of Sexual Harassment

Instead, EJ is poised to offer Melinda a job at Dimera Enterprises in exchange for her silence.

What? She's not remotely qualified. This is getting silly now.

Can anyone get through to Everett, or is he gone forever?

As discussed above, this one's been coming for a long time.

Maybe people will be more into it than I think. I hope so.

I also hope that Days of Our Lives handles this mental health story better than its track record suggests it will.

Hopefully, we won't have a mental hospital full of people walking around in their pajamas.

Chad has a difficult request for Paulina.

Chad is desperate to talk to Clyde Weston again, even though that's not likely to get him anywhere.

I don't believe Abigail is alive. That would be a bridge too far even for Days of Our Lives, considering that Chad saw Abigail die in front of his eyes.

Related: 13 Things That Only Happen In Salem

I also don't get what he thinks talking to Clyde will do for him. Clyde will likely spew more BS and give Chad more false hope.

Still, we need some movement in this story, so Chad asking Paulina to get him an audience with Clyde makes sense.

Kate wants to go into business with Abe but soon gets bad news.

Kate and Abe's scenes are always fun. Still, I can't imagine what kind of business proposition Kate has.

Ironically, she threw a tantrum when Chanel outbid her for the storefront where Sweet Bits is located. Is Kate going to try to take over that business?

Chanel and Johnny likely aren't going anywhere now that Chanel's had that miscarriage, so if that's Kate's idea, it's doomed to fail.

Alex asks Justin for legal advice.

This spoiler is interesting on multiple levels.

Alex has had no use for Justin ever since learning that Justin is allegedly not his father, so turning to him now, even if it's only to use him for legal advice, is a big deal.

Related: 17 TV Weddings That Were Nearly Derailed

Additionally, Alex is about to marry Theresa, and the truth will likely come out at that wedding.

But in the meantime, could he be taking a page out of Maggie's playbook and demanding a prenup to stop her from getting her hands on his fortune?

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics!

Are you looking forward to more of the Everett storyline, or has too much time passed?

Hit the comments and let us know!

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekday mornings at 6/5c.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on X.