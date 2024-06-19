Doctor Odyssey Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

The 2024-2025 primetime schedule will feature numerous new and returning medical dramas that audiences everywhere will love, but only one show will take you to the high seas.

Get ready to set sail this fall in a brand new medical series from the creative genius of Ryan Murphy.

Doctor Odyssey follows a medical team led by television alum Joshua Jackson, who's no stranger to dramatic shows like his stints on Dr. Death and Little Fires Everywhere.

The former WB actor is not alone in his endeavor; he is joined by some familiar faces and known names, some of whom are no strangers to the small screen themselves.

It's anchors aweigh with a talented cast, creative premise, and hands behind the scenes who know how to tell a story, and we have everything we know about Doctor Odyssey right here!

What is Doctor Odyssey About?

Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new onboard doctor on a luxury cruise ship, where the staff works hard and plays hard.

It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other miles from shore.

As is typical of Ryan Murphy, not much information has been revealed before the series' big premiere.

Still, the producer is well known for keeping quiet for his iconic shows like American Horror Story.

It's certainly a unique approach to a medical drama, considering quite a lot can go wrong or right on a cruise ship.

However, it could be limiting itself. If this luxury cruise line suddenly has a plethora of sick or injured travelers, there's little chance the company will seem very luxurious.

Then there's the matter of how severe these cases will get, as even the largest ships only have a handful of medical professionals on board.

But that's all part of the excitement of the upcoming show, and there's no doubt Murphy's unique approach to plots will be rife with twists and turns to keep audiences coming back for more each week!

Who is in Doctor Odyssey?

So far, the character names have not been released beyond Jackson's role as Max, but since the cast list itself is rather bare bones, the show seems to be leaning towards keeping all information close to the chest.

Joshua Jackson (Fatal Attraction) as Max

Don Johnson (Blood and Oil)

Phillipa Soo (Shining Girls)

Sean Teale (The Gifted)

The series has quite a few hands at the helm. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers, alongside Ryan Murphy, who is also writing it.

Alongside the actors and producer is Jon Robin Baitz, who previously worked on Brothers & Sisters and Joe Baken of American Horror Stories.

Paris Barclay will be steering the story to glory, who will be directing after a long career of producing shows like Station 19.

But wait, there's more!

This high-octane journey takes on as many captains as it needs, with the executive producer list also including Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich.

As we inch towards the fall television schedule, more names linked to the show may be dropped.

However, the network wanted to ensure viewers knew they were in good hands with Murphy, Jackson, Johnson, and other seasoned industry veterans.

How Many Episodes are in Doctor Odyssey Season 1?

An official number of episodes has yet to be released, as only the first two are listed and may both drop when the series premieres.

The network could plan a six to eight-episode run to test the waters and then increase the count later if the show does well.

Where Can I Watch Doctor Odyssey?

You won't have to travel to the middle of the ocean to find out what this luxury cruise line's medical team and crew are up to because ABC has got you covered.

The series will air during the primetime slot of 9/8c on Thursday nights, though there is no set date at this time.

It could air at the start of the television season or midway through the season.

If that is the case, we recommend checking out Ryan Murphy's other show, 9-1-1, which recently found a new home on the ABC network.

However, in keeping with the good news, audiences can also catch Doctor Odyssey the next day on Hulu or watch the series live, depending on their viewer subscription.

As more information becomes available before the series premiere, you can count on TV Fanatic for all the juicy details.

Until then, please enjoy this relaxing scenic trailer for Doctor Odyssey.

When will Doctor Odyssey Premiere?

Again, the new show has yet to set a release date, but we do know it will air in the Fall on Thursday nights at 9/8c.

What other shows are on the Fall Line-up?

As said above, Doctor Odyssey will be one of many new and returning scripted medical shows.

But this is the only one at sea and the only one with Ryan Murphy at the helm, but don't worry -- ABC has plenty of amazing shows with shiny new seasons coming this way.

For some unconventional crime solving, join Katelyn Olsen of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia in her new show about a mom with an exceptional mind who joins a by-the-book detective in High Potential.

This new show is based on the popular French series Haut Potential Intellectual.

The squad is back for another season in The Rookie, as Nathan Fillion returns to TV screens everywhere with the show's exciting seventh season. It will be highly anticipated, with its premiere coming midseason.

When you're ready to get back to crime-solving police, Will Trent has you covered.

Its third season is coming back around the same time as The Rookie, and there are plenty of criminals to go around.

And finally, some fun for the whole family as The Conners return for a seventh and final season as they grapple with parenthood, marriage, financial pressures, and aging in working-class America.

This coming television season, there will be a little something for everyone, and we'll have our eyes glued to the TV from start to finish with the kind of coverage you can't get anywhere else.

Are you excited for Ryan Murphy's next television venture?

Which other show are you most looking forward to?

Drop a comment below to let us know, and join us again in the fall when we start covering new and returning shows!

