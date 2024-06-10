FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 - Everything We Know So Far

FBI: Most Wanted didn't end on a cliffhanger, but that's okay.

We still can't wait for the Dylan McDermott-led spinoff of FBI to hit our screens again. Sometime in the fall, there will be more stories about America's most notorious federal criminals, exciting chases, and iffy romances between characters.

We've got you covered if you want to know what's up next. Scroll down to learn all about FBI: Most Wanted Season 6.

FBI: Most Wanted has always been my favorite of the three FBI shows. The cases are exciting and high-stakes, and there is a good blend of personal and procedural stories.

The series has hit some bumps in the road, most notably in the casting department.

It was especially weird for Dylan McDermott to quickly transition from playing supervillain Richard Wheatley on Law & Order: Organized Crime to the head of a unit that could realistically be involved in finding and arresting Wheatley.

Still, there are plenty of stories to be told, and the news that CBS will be rotating cast members rather than every character appearing in every FBI: Most Wanted episode might mean more character-focused stories.

Let's look at what we know so far about FBI: Most Wanted Season 6. [Bookmark this page; it will be updated as we learn more.]

Has FBI: Most Wanted Been Renewed?

FBI: Most Wanted was renewed for Season 6 in April of 2024.

While the main FBI series was renewed for three years, FBI: Most Wanted was only renewed for one additional year, but it will be back for an entire season, although CBS also announced a change in how much screen time characters will get.

What Does CBS' Change in Screen Time Mean for FBI: Most Wanted?

As a cost-saving measure, CBS intends to rotate cast members during the new season. This is something Dick Wolf is likely used to, as NBC did the same thing with the Law & Order franchise this past season.

This means that some characters will be missing from each episode. They might be said to be on special assignment or visiting family, though it's also possible the absences won't be acknowledged at all.

This could work well for this series, given its large cast. There's no need for everyone to be in each episode, and having fewer characters per episode means that the episode can focus on just those characters.

This closer focus would allow more time to develop side stories, such as Barnes' divorce and custody battle, rather than having these stories rushed or given only a few minutes per episode.

However, it could be disconcerting if characters disappear and reappear without explanation, and it would be bizarre for Remy not to appear in each episode.

As the leader of the unit, he has an important role in every story, and it won't look good for the boss to constantly leave his post.

What Happened at The End of FBI: Most Wanted Season 5?

FBI: Most Wanted ended its season on a happy note.

Ray's plans for his wedding were nearly derailed when a perp threatened the city's well-being with a dirty bomb. The Fugitive Task Force went on a manhunt on the wedding day, leaving Cora behind.

However, after an exciting sequence in which the usual chase led to a suspect who was dying of radiation poisoning, Remy put aside his temptation to toy with an arrested suspect so they could get things wrapped up in time for the wedding.

The episode ended with Ray and Cora saying their vows before his fellow agents. Ray's father and Cora's pre-teen son were also there, and after the wedding, there was a reception at which Hana and Remy brought their dates.

This happy ending doesn't mean there isn't room for trouble in the new season. We still don't know much about Hana's Air Marshal boyfriend, whom she met randomly on a plane, and Ray's demanding job could cause trouble in their new marriage.

What Storylines Can We Expect on FBI: Most Wanted Season 5?

The Fugitive Task Force will continue to investigate cases involving extremely violent criminals, especially those who threaten large groups of people or the entire city.

It's hard to predict what those cases will look like, but hopefully, they will all focus on things the real FBI would be interested in. Season 5 sometimes included crimes more fitting for the NYPD than a federal task force.

In addition to the case of the week, each episode will include one or more stories about the characters' personal lives, such as Nina's difficulties balancing motherhood and job responsibilities and Sheryll's continued custody battle.

There also need to be some stories about Ray and Cora's wedding. Besides the obvious one of Ray leaving town constantly to work cases, which could impact his marriage to Cora, there could be blended family issues with these two.

Cora's son gets along well with Ray, but he might have difficulty adjusting, and there's always the tired TV trope of the FBI having to go after someone who kidnapped Ray's stepson.

Similarly, the series made a point of including Hana and Remy's newest love interests in the wedding reception, so there are likely some stories about these relationships headed our way.

I'm still unconvinced that Hana's boyfriend is on the up-and-up, though the other FBI agents all seemed to know and like him. There could still be a dark plot twist here.

Which Cast Members Are Returning for FBI: Most Wanted Season 6?

So far, there haven't been any shocking announcements like Alexa Davalos not returning for FBI: Most Wanted Season 5.

Barring any last-minute surprises, we can expect the cast to include:

Dylan McDermott as Supervising Special Agent Remy Scott

Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes

Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase

Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson

Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon

Given Ray's new family situation, it's also likely that we will get Caroline Harris (Cora), Steven Williams (Ray Cannon, Sr.), and Ja'siah Young (Caleb) on a recurring basis.

We can probably also expect guest appearances from the actors who play Hana and Remy's new love interests, and there will undoubtedly be more of Charlotte as Sheryll's divorce and custody storyline proceeds.

Will There Be Crossovers With Other FBI Shows?

FBI's Jubal Valentine often consults with the Fugitive Task Force on cases, so we can expect more of that.

One disappointment of the shortened 2024 TV season was that there wasn't room for a full crossover.

It's hard to craft a story that realistically involves all three FBI shows, especially considering that the Fly Team is based in Europe rather than New York City. However, these three-episode stories are always fun, so hopefully, we'll get one during the new season!

If there is a reason to consult with other FBI teams, anyone from either of the other two FBI series could make a cameo appearance.

When Will FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 Premiere?

We don't have a firm premiere date yet, but we will update this post as soon as we have one.

Most of the time, the FBI shows premiere toward the end of September, so CBS will probably follow this pattern again.

Usually, all three FBI shows premiere simultaneously, and there's no reason that wouldn't be the case this time.

How Many Episodes Will FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 Have?

While we don't know the exact number of episodes, we do know that there will be an entire season, most likely 22 to 24 episodes.

Is There an FBI Season 6 Trailer?

We don't have a trailer yet, but bookmark this page — we will add one as soon as it is available.

In the meantime, hit the comments and let us know what you're looking forward to on FBI: Most Wanted Season 6.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 will air on CBS on Tuesdays at 9/8c.

