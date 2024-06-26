FBI Season 7: Everything We Know So Far

CBS's golden goose is back for another riveting season this Fall as the whole team at the bureau returns for more homeland mayhem that'll keep audiences begging for more.

Luckily, viewers won't have to beg very hard since the network made a surprising but exciting announcement about the series and the entire franchise.

Even though the sixth season saw some delays and a sad conclusion to a series regular, CBS isn't slowing down its government agents despite a few episodic changes for FBI.

We've got all the information to get you excited before the show's return in the Fall.

Here's everything we know so far about Season 7!

Has FBI Been Renewed for Season 7?

Reader, you are in for a treat because, yes, FBI has been renewed for another season AND two more after that!

You read that right! Only a few months after the Season 6 premiere in February, the entire FBI franchise was renewed, with the original series getting an eighth and ninth season, giving audiences the gift of renewal to 2027.

CBS knows how to put a smile on its viewers' faces by giving them everything they want and more.

What Is FBI About?

The series centers on the inner workings of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's New York City field office criminal division, which brings all its talents, intellect, and technical expertise to major cases to keep New York and the country safe.

The conclusion of the most recent season saw many loose ends tied up regarding terrorist organization leader Hakim Siran and the return of Missy Peregrym's Maggie.

Zeeko Zaki, who plays Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan, recently told Screen Rant regarding the finale of season 6: "The final episode is a full-circle moment from our first episode, which is really exciting.

We don't usually leave cliffhangers or villains that get away, so it's nice to get an opportunity to close that loop. It's also great to, again, just show our unity through multiple characters' perspectives.

This is definitely a fun chapter closing on a pretty intense villain and what he did to us, and what he did to one of our own, and things like that. It's just going to be a very well-earned 'getting that guy' moment."

Apart from any news about plot or story revamps, audiences can expect Season 7 to pick up where the previous season left them and resume the case-of-the-week format.

How Many Episodes Will FBI Season 7 Have?

Through the years, FBI has been a little inconsistent with its episode count, with no less than fifteen apart from the sixth season, which was delayed wholly due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike that slowed down production on many CBS shows during the 2023-24 broadcast season.

There is no current official episode count for Season 7, and mixed signals are coming down the news airways as the series was renewed for multiple seasons. However, specific episodic changes have been made to cut costs.

Who Is In FBI Season 7?

It seems behind-the-scenes shake-ups are happening across the FBI franchise at, as International isn't the only one going through some changes.

The original series will reduce the main characters' appearances to a minimum of two fewer episodes per season.

Missy Peregrym (Ten Days in the Valley) as Special Agent Maggie Bell

Zeeko Zaki (Valor) as Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan

John Boyd (Bones) as Special Agent Stuart Scola

Katherine Renee Kane (FBI: Most Wanted) as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace

Alana de la Garza (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) as SAC Isobel Castille

Jeremy Sisto (Wicked City) as Assistant SAC Jubal Valentine

While the sixth season saw a death in the family, the series is expected to return with the rest of the cast and characters intact, regardless of the tweak in prominent character appearances.

Is There a Trailer for FBI Season 7?

No trailer has been released yet, but that is to be expected, as star Jeremy Sisto has said that production usually begins mid-July. Fans can expect some teaser within the coming months.

Viewers don't need to worry, though, because we stay vigilant in bringing you all the up-to-date news here at TV Fanatic.

The moment a trailer makes its way to us, you will be the first to see it!

Where Can I Watch FBI Season 7?

This intense crime drama airs new episodes on the CBS network Tuesday nights with its fellow franchise shows.

Episodes will be available on Paramount+ the next day, and subscribers to Paramount+ Essential will be able to watch the series live with an on-demand option after.

All previous six seasons are currently streaming on the app, so viewers everywhere can catch up and rewatch the show before it returns.

When Is the Premiere Date For FBI Season 7?

No premiere date has been set, but historically speaking, the series has begun airing most of its seasons in the later part of September. Season 7 has not been confirmed for anything other than a Fall release.

However, CBS has assured viewers that the show will once again air new episodes on the FBI franchise dominated Tuesday nights at 8 pm.

What Other Shows Are On The Fall Line-Up?

Though the next season of the government agency series may look slightly different due to some principal character appearance reductions, audiences can look forward to more new and returning shows from CBS to fill the time between episode drops.

When you're all caught up with the NYC office, check in with the overseas elite Fly Team as they locate and neutralize threats against American interests worldwide in FBI: International, returning for a fourth riveting season of action.

Head back to the US but make a trip to the West Coast, where Shemar Moore's Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, a lifelong Los Angeles local and former Marine, is tapped to lead a new "last stop" Special Weapons and Tactics unit of the LAPD in S.W.A.T. as it heads into its eighth season.

For a more private approach to expert tracking, join Justin Hartley in the hit CBS show Tracker as it returns for its highly anticipated second season of everyone's favorite survivalist who uses his skills to help law enforcement and private citizens in exchange for reward money.

You can bring things back home to the Big Apple with Queen Latifah's Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious past who uses her extensive skills to help those in need with nowhere to turn in the exciting series The Equalizer coming back for its fifth season.

The bureau is bound to kick off its next installment with a bang, and we at TV Fanatic couldn't be more excited to see the government agency do all it can to keep NYC and the country safe from the disturbing threats in the series.

Are you looking forward to the next season of FBI, just a few short months away?

What other shows from the CBS line-up will you add to your watch list?

Drop a comment below to let us know, and join us again in the Fall when we cover all your favorite new and returning shows!

Joshua Pleming is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow him on X.