High Potential Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

That's correct. The big bird from FX hit comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Kaitlin Olson will switch gears to become a detective!

Aside from Always Sunny, Olson is known for her way too short-lived comedy, The Mick.

During TV upfront week, ABC announced that High Potential is one of the network's two dramas slated for this fall.

On Olson's side will be her detective partner, Daniel Sunjata.

Sunjata is known for his roles as Paul Briggs on Graceland and Franco Rivera on Rescue Me.

The procedural is based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel.

High Potential is written by Drew Goddard, who serves as an executive producer with Sarah Esberg for Goddard Textiles.

Rob Thomas serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Dan Etheridge, Pierre Laugier, Anthony Lancret, and Jean Nainchrik.

Alethea Jones is the director and executive producer. Olson serves as producer.

High Potential Season 1 Cast

The crime drama stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, Daniel Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, and Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Osman.



Along with Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena.

Leslie's first major role was in the Lifetime film Swim at Your Own Risk.

She is also known for CW's Batwoman, BET's The Family Business, CBS' God Friended Me, and the film Always a Bridesmaid.

Akdeniz is known for Tomorrow, When the War Began, which earned him a nomination for Best Actor at the 2010 Inside Film Awards.

He also played Max on HBO Max's The Flight Attendant and Nurse Omar in the film Sightless.

Amirah J's breakout role was as Xan in Shameless Season 9.

Lamb guest starred as Little Charles-Hayden Savage in Only Murders in the Building and Jackson in Paramount's film Smile.

Reyes is known for her roles as Carla Espinosa in the medical comedy Scrubs, Zoila Diaz in Devious Maids, and Annalise "Quiet Ann" Zeyas in Claws.

Goddard is known for Daredevil, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Lost, Alias, and The Good Place.

His screenplays include Cloverfield, The Cabin in the Woods, World War Z, and The Martian.

What is Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI) about?

High Potential is based on the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI).

HPI stars Audrey Fleurot as Morgane Alvaro and Mehdi Nebbou as Adam Karadec.

Similar to High Potential, Morgane is working as a cleaning lady in a police station one night and can't resist tidying up the investigation board.

When the cops come to work the next day, they realize she's brought them extremely close to finding the suspect.

It turns out she has an IQ of 160, but it hasn't helped her in her daily life so far.

After questioning her and testing her method, the police decided to hire her to help them track down and catch genius criminals.

Morgane partners with the brigade's captain, and they form a successful team.

Morgane agrees to work with the cops in exchange for them to work for her as well.

In return, they reopen a missing persons investigation into Morgane's first love, who disappeared fifteen years ago.

She was pregnant with her first child at the time.

HPI was created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié and Nicolas Jean.

HPI Ratings, Awards, and Seasons

There are currently three full seasons of HPI, with the fourth currently airing as of May 2024.

Each season has eight episodes.

The overall ratings for the series are pretty good.

The IMDb rating is 7.4/10.

Audrey Fleurot was nominated for Best Actress A.C.S Award in 2021 and 2022.

High Potential Season 1 Plot

The new ABC show tells the story of the single mother of three, Morgan (Olson), who has an unprecedented mind with an IQ north of 160.

She has an uncanny knack for solving crimes, leading to an unorthodox and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book veteran detective (Sunjata).

In the ABC teaser, the FX star Kaitlin Olson starts as a cleaning lady who helps the cops solve a murder.

She does this by seeing their evidence board while cleaning after hours.

She is then hired to pick up on the things that standard cops miss.

There haven't been any other official plot details released.

What is High Potential Season 1 Release Date?

High Potential does not have an exact release date yet.

However, it is slated for ABC's fall 2024-25 schedule for Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch High Potential Season 1

The series will air on ABC and can be watched on the ABC app or abc.com, as well as Hulu.

High Potential Season 1 Episodes

The number of episodes for the freshman season has not been announced, but they will be an hour long.

Is There a High Potential Season 1 Trailer?

There is no official trailer yet, but ABC has released a teaser.

High Potential will indeed be a comedic procedural with Kaitlin Olson running the show.

We are just as excited about this release as the next and are working hard to keep you updated!

Are you pumped about the premiere of this quirky new crime dramedy?

