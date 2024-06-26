Interview With the Vampire Renewed For Third Season at AMC

Get ready to return to the world of the remarkably well-dressed undead!

AMC announced today that it has renewed Interview With the Vampire for a third season.

The news comes just days ahead of the show's highly anticipated season two finale.

“Thank you to the brilliant casts and crews of the first two seasons that got us to this day," said showrunner Rolin Jones in a statement issued today.

"Thank you to the rabid, beautifully unwell fandom that scaled the castle walls to get us to this day. Thank you to Dan McDermott, Ben Davis for the funds and tools to continue the great work of dramatizing Anne Rice’s extraordinary novels.

"And sincere apologies to the family and friends of actor Sam Reid, for the possession that continues to this day. Monsieur L extends his promise to return his body upon cancellation (may that evening never come.)”

“When you buy the rights to 18 Anne Rice novels that have sold more than 150 million copies, in your wildest dreams you hope there’s a show as good as Interview on the other end,” added Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

“What Rolin has done with these stories and characters, working so closely with Mark, as the steward of this universe, has exceeded the loftiest version of our expectations," McDermott added.

"We can’t wait to see where this creative team takes the series from here and know we are walking alongside an incredibly loyal and passionate base of fans who feel as strongly about this material as we do.”

Interview With the Vampire has broken free of the usual genre constraints to establish itself as that rarest of series:

It's an intelligent, thought-provoking show for grownups, intricately plotted enough to keep the diehards onboard while managing to feature enough gory and sexy scenes to keep the casual fans interested.

The series has been such a success for AMC and AMC+ that it's kickstarted a growing universe of shows involving supernatural characters from the world of the late author Anne Rice.

In addition to Interview With the Vampire, the network has launched Mayfair Witches, which was recently renewed for a second season.

Currently in development is The Talamasca, a third installment in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, this one focusing on a sort of otherworldly law enforcement agency.

The Order of the Talamasca is a secret society that keeps track of beings that have the potential to harm humans -- i.e., vampires and witches -- so there's plenty of crossover potential!

The Immortal Universe might wind up as massive and interconnected as NBC's One Chicago franchise -- but with way better clothes.

