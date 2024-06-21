Jared Padalecki Reveals Plans to Join Cast of The Boys

The news of Walker's cancelation came as a major blow to fans of the CW series.

Sadly, it sounds as though demands to bring the series back for a proper farewell season have fallen on deaf ears.

But fans can take some solace in the fact that Jared Padalecki -- one of the hardest-working men in television -- will not be sitting on the sidelines for very long.

In a new interview with Deadline, Padalecki revealed that he's spoken with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke about joining the cast for the dark superhero drama's fifth and final season.

Padalecki recalls that he didn't hesitate to reply in the affirmative when Kripke offered him the job.

“The answer is yes," the actor said.

“We have talked [about a role]. As a matter of fact, we talked today,” he continued, adding:

“I think at this point in my acting life, I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people that I really care about, and obviously Eric and I are indelibly connected forever.”

Yes, this won't be the first time that Padalecki and Kripke collaborated.

As the creator of Supernatural, Kripke played a vital role in the early years of Padalecki's career.

“I mean, he created Supernatural. He created Sam Winchester. He created Ruby [Genevieve Padalecki], who I ended up marrying and starting a family with,” Padalecki said.

“I adore him. I adore his humor. I adore him as a person, his storytelling. So I can’t wait.

"I don’t think [Season 5] films until next year, but I will be ready when he makes the phone call. I’ll just say ‘Okay, when am I flying out?'”

Padalecki is joining the show at a very interesting time.

It was announced earlier this month that The Boys will be coming to an end with its fifth season.

For many viewers, the news couldn't have come at a better time.

While the show remains popular with critics, its audience score has cratered in recent weeks, as The Boys Season 4 has proven surprisingly divisive.

Of course, this could be the result of politically motivated "review bombing," which is a sadly common practice these days.

Whatever the case, Padalecki and Kripke will have their work cut out for them if they want (big if) to win back The Boys' young male fan base next season.

What do you think, TV fanatics? Are you excited to see Jared Padalecki reteamed with Eric Kripke? Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts.

