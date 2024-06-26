Jeffrey Wright to Join Cast of Michael Fassbender Spy Drama The Agency

A few days ago, no one even knew that The Agency was in development.

Now, all the star-studded casting news has made it one of the most anticipated shows of 2025!

In case you missed our previous report, The Agency is a spy drama starring Michael Fassbender and produced by the award-winning team of George Clooney and Grant Heslov.

It's the product of a partnership between Showtime and Paramount+, and it sounds like the two brands are going all-in with this one.

It was announced today that Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright has been cast to star alongside Fassbender.

"Jeffrey Wright doesn't just portray characters – he inhabits them completely, infusing each role with raw, emotional power and profound, psychological insight," said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios.

"We are thrilled to have him join Michael Fassbender and our creative dream team of Joe Wright, Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, Grant Heslov and George Clooney.”

"The Agency is a fresh take on the critically acclaimed hit French drama Le Bureau des Légendes (The Bureau internationally) and will debut on demand and on streaming for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, before making its on-air debut," reads a press release issued today.

"Le Bureau centers on the daily life and missions of agents within France's principal external security service.

"It focuses on the 'Bureau of Legends,' responsible for training and handling deep-cover agents on long-term missions in areas with French interests," the statement continues.

"Living under false identities for years, these agents' missions are to identify and recruit good intelligence sources."

Wright is no stranger to television, of course, having starred in HBO's Westworld and guested on everything from Bojack Horseman to Sesame Street.

In addition to his role on The Agency, Wright will soon appear in the second season of The Last of Us.

These will be his first main roles on live action series since Westworld wrapped up (in less than satisfactory fashion) and Wright reached a new height in his career.

In the years since his last major TV performance, Wright has established himself as one of the premiere dramatic talents in Hollywood.

For much of his career, Wright was best known for his supporting roles.

Last year, however, he scored his first Oscar nomination for his lead role in the film American Fiction.

Fans were waiting with bated breath to see what Wright would do with his newfound clout, and it looks like he's all-in on TV dramas! We love that for him!

