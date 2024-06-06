Jennifer Love Hewitt to Direct and Star in Lifetime Christmas Movie The Holiday Junkie

Jennifer Love Hewitt loves the holiday season, and she's had tremendous success in her collaborations with Lifetime.

So who better to direct, produce, and star in a Christmas flick for the network's 2024 It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate?

Deadline reported today that Hewitt will be pulling triple duty on a Yuletide flick with the working title of The Holiday Junkie.

The project is a personal one for Hewitt, as it's inspired in part by her love of the holiday season, as well as the loss of her mother, who passed away in 2012.

Additionally, Hewitt's husband, Brian Hallisay, will be co-starring, and the couple's children will also appear in the film.

“To be able to direct and be in this movie with my husband is such a special opportunity. And to be back home with Lifetime feels as right as Christmas magic!” Hewitt said, in a statement issued to Deadline.

"Jennifer is beloved by Lifetime and our viewers,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP, Head of Programming Genres for A&E, Lifetime and LMN.

“We’re excited to work with her again on this special project near and dear to her and to have it as one of our cornerstones for our It’s a Wonderful Lifetime slate.”

Hewitt will play a woman named Mimi who runs a decorating and party-planning business with her mother.

When Mom passes away just before Christmas, Mimi is forced to take on the busy season by herself for the first time.

It's a bit of a bleak premise, but we're guessing Mimi will wind up finding love and happiness by the time the credits roll. Call it a hunch!

Hewitt got her start back in the '90s, with teen-focused fare like Party of Five, Can't Hardly Wait, and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

These days, Hewitt is charming a whole new generation with her work on the ABC first responder drama 9-1-1.

Hewitt has a long history with Lifetime, having produced and starred in the network's original movie The Client List back in 2010.

The film was so popular that it spawned a series, which Hewitt also starred in.

This won't be Jennifer's first time behind the camera, as she directed multiple episodes of The Client List and The Ghost Whisperer, a series of hers that ran on CBS from 2005 to 2010.

What do you think, TV fanatics? Are you as excited as we are for Jennifer Live Hewitt's return to the Lifetime network?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts!

