Jensen Ackles Cop Drama Countdown In Development at Prime Video

As one series starring a former Winchester brother comes to an end, another begins.

Yes, if you're a Supernatural fan who's still grieving the cancelation of Walker, we have news that might provide a bit of solace:

Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios announced today that Dean Winchester himself, Jensen Ackles, will star in a new series from showrunner Derek Haas.

“We are incredibly excited to be back in business with Derek Haas,” said Amazon MGM Studios Head of Television Vernon Sanders in a statement issued to Deadline.

“He has an undeniable ability to enthrall audiences with thrilling storytelling and heart," Sanders continued.

"We cannot wait for Prime Video’s global customers to experience this dynamic series, led by our very talented star, Jensen Ackles.”

Haas is a frequent Dick Wold collaborator who co-created and/or executive-produced five series: Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med, FBI, and FBI: International.

“I am thrilled to be working again with Jen Salke and Vernon Sanders and all the excellent people they’ve assembled at Prime Video,” Haas said.

“I love making shows that keep you on the edge of your seat with nonstop action, drama, surprises, and suspense, and I can’t wait to work with Jensen and for everyone to see Countdown.”

The series -- which centers around a bizarre murder and an LAPD officer who is recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents -- was developed with Ackles in mind.

“I had an incredible experience working with the Prime Video team on The Boys and am delighted to be able to continue that relationship on Countdown,” Ackles said this week.

“I simply cannot wait to partner with Derek and the rest of our Countdown family to bring this story to life.”

In a stark change of pace from recent industry trends, Countdown has received an order of 13 episodes.

Streaming series typically run eight- to ten-episode seasons, and the departure from that norm might be out of consideration for Haas' experience in the world of broadcast TV, with its 22-episode orders.

Whatever the case, it's an intriguing project that's already generating major buzz.

Coming off his acclaimed cameo appearance on the CBS drama Tracker, Ackles is as popular with fans as ever, and his presence has been sorely missed.

We'll bring you further updates on Countdown, including additional casting news and premiere date, as more information becomes available.

