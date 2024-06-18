Lady in the Lake Trailer: Natalie Portman Thrills in Apple TV+'s Visual Tour de Force!

Based on the 2019 novel of the same name comes a new thriller with Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram leading the cast of characters surrounded by secrets and lies in Apple TV+'s Lady in the Lake.

The limited series boasts a talented cast that will likely deliver award-winning performances. Portman has landed eighty-four nominations, almost half of which have been won.

One of the most interesting things about the upcoming series is that while it is an adaptation of a novel, the story itself is based on actual events in 1969.

This will be an exciting new venture for Natalie Portman, as this will be her first leading role in a television series in her career.

Previously, she has only appeared in scripted and unscripted guest roles, such as her one episode in Angie Tribeca.

Check out the trailer below to see Natalie Portman ground the series with a gripping performance that pulls viewers to the heart of the plot and down to The Lady in the Lake.

The preview is rife with intense visuals and strong performances as the murder mystery unravels along with the life of Portman's character, who throws herself into a new life after blowing up her previous one.

The three-minute trailer makes it clear that Apple TV+ has invested quite a bit in the limited series, and we don't blame them since Stephen King himself applauded the book.

The horror author gave the novel a positive review in The New York Times, calling it "extraordinary" and praising its use of plot twists and characterizations.

In 1960s Baltimore, an investigative journalist working on an unsolved murder clashed with a woman working to advance the agenda of the city's black community.

The protagonist ditches her doting husband and big Pikesville home to pursue a career as a newspaper reporter.

She becomes obsessed with unraveling the mystery of two separate killings: 11-year-old Tessie Fine and a bartender named Cleo Sherwood.

The show is scheduled to premiere on July 19, with the first two episodes dropping, followed by a new episode each week after as the story unfolds to reveal the mystery behind the murder of The Lady in the Lake.

