Mayor of Kingstown Exclusive Clip: Mike Warns Konstantin Not To Mess With Him!

With many series wrapping up with their season finales, fans have gravitated to shows that are still going or just starting for the season.

Mayor of Kingstown is on its third season and fans are loving every minute of the unique show and its leading man.

Most Jeremy Renner fans worried that there wouldn't be another season -- or it would get delayed -- after Jeremy had a horrible snow plow accident that led to the celebrity having over 35 broken bones.

Thankfully, the Hawkeye actor is as badass as the characters he plays, and he fully recovered in time to resume work as Kingtown's mayor.

TV Fanatic received an exclusive early look at Renner's first meeting with the new bad guy of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3.

Since Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 1, we've known that Konstantin is the worst of the worst bad guys we've seen so far.

And the exclusive clip shows us that Mike McLusky is unhappy about having Konstantin in his town.

Not that we blame him. First, the monster gangster shot the poor mother while she clasped her baby.

And now we find out he's left the baby in a dumpster?

Alive -- or heaven forbid -- dead?

McLusky did tell Konstantin that there better not be any more dead bodies.

Is that implying he discarded the baby's body? Or is Mike referring to the baby's mother?

Throughout the show, Mike has seen and dealt with a lot. Much of it hasn't seemed to affect him.

But watching him barge into a room full of bad guys to confront the big bad gives us emotions we rarely see.

When he's passionate about something, it really shows, a testament to the skill of Renner.

It's interesting to see McLusky so distraught over finding a baby in a trash can, given his disinterest and downright aversion to his own nephew.

We've seen glimpses of what he is willing to do to protect others.

His threats to Konstantin foretell an epic showdown between the two to come.

The question is, how much damage will Konstantin do to Kingstown before Mike stops him?

And will Iris end up a target for Konstantin, either as a way to get to McLusky, or because of her connection to Milo?

Mike did accuse Konstantin of killing Milo and anyone connected with him.

And he seemed eager to know who Konstantin was planning to target.

Is it foreshadowing that Konstantin is targeting someone close to Mike?

Close enough to see him become the animal he threatened in the clip?

While some of us fans might not mind having the attention of the sexy McLusky, it doesn't look like Konstantin will enjoy it.

Be sure to tune in to Mayor of Kingtown Season 3 on Paramount+.

Each episode is available for streaming on Sundays.

