Michael Fassbender to Star In Showtime/Paramount+ Thriller The Agency

As anyone who still thinks twice before they hold up their fingers to signify the number three can tell you, Michael Fassbender is no stranger to spy games.

(If you don't get that reference, please drop everything and go watch Inglourious Basterds. We'll wait!)

So today's news that the beloved Brit will be starring in the upcoming espionage series The Agency was greeted with tremendous excitement.

Fassbender will also be an executive producer on the series, alongside George Clooney and Grant Heslov.

"The Agency is a fresh take on the critically acclaimed hit French drama Le Bureau des Légendes (The Bureau internationally) and will debut on demand and on streaming for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, before making its on-air debut," reads a press release.

"The series follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station.

"When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites," the announcement continues.

His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage."

Fassbender as a covert CIA agent with a newly reignited love life? Sign us up!

“Michael Fassbender is one of the most gifted actors of our time,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios.

“He brings a gravitas and nuanced complexity to every character he inhabits which is why we are so excited for him to star in The Agency as we start to roll out our new slate of Showtime originals.”

Yes, the man certainly knows a thing or two about nuance and gravitas.

Check out his performance in Shame if you need proof (just don't watch that one with your parents).

Most TV fans outside of France probably aren't familiar with Le Bureau des Légendes, so the central storyline is sure to be loaded with surprises.

According to today's release, the source material "centers on the daily life and missions of agents within France's principal external security service (DGSE)."

"It focuses on the 'Bureau of Legends' service, responsible for training and handling deep-cover agents on long-term missions in areas with French interests," the description continues.

"Living under false identities for years, these agents' missions are to identify and recruit good intelligence sources."

Yes, it sounds like we're in "deep cover" territory here, a la The Americans. We can't wait!

(Although we might be waiting for a while, as no release date has been announced.)

What do you think, TV fanatics? Are you excited for Michael Fassbender's contribution to the spy thriller genre?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts!

