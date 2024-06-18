Murder in a Small Town Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Canadian dramas like Saving Hope, Broadchurch, or Burden of Truth often have a certain flair.

FOX acquired the US rights to Murder in Small Town, which looks intriguing. It stars Kristen Kruek and Rossif Sutherland.

Many of us grew up watching Kruek on TV, and she's played several types of roles.

However, since she played Joanna Chang in Burden of Truth, it appears she's ideal for crime-solving in small towns.

Check out everything we know so far about Murder in a Small Town.

What is Murder in a Small Town About?

Murder in Small Town is a psychological thriller that follows a weary detective who escapes to a coastal town, hoping for some respite.

But Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) doesn't get the break he'd be hoping for from crime because the gentle coastal town has its share of secrets, and murders continue to wash up on his shore.

Kristen Kruek stars as Cassandra, the local librarian, who intrigues Karl, and butts heads simultaneously.

That's often the beginning of many fun romantic relationships, and they'll solve crimes together.

Is Murder in a Small Town Adapted From a Book?

The TV series is adapted from L. R. Wright's nine-book series about Karl Alberg.

Her first Karl Alberg novel, The Suspect, earned the Edger Award for Best Novel, mystery fiction's most prestigious award.

The author died in 2001, so this will be a wonderful tribute to her work.

Who's in Murder in a Small Town?

Rossif Sutherland will portray the leading role of Karl Alberg, who hopes to escape his city cop life for coastal living but finds more secrets and murders.

Sutherland is the son of Donald Sutherland and the half-brother of Kiefer Sutherland.

He's most well-known for playing Nostradamus in Reign on The CW, but he's also appeared on shows like The Expanse and The Handmaid's Tale.

His fellow Vancouver costar, Kristen Kruek, stars as Cassandra, the local librarian who serves as Karl's muse. He becomes intrigued by her theories and finds out that she's single.

Kruek has been a staple on The CW, starring in Smallville, Beauty and the Beast, and Burden of Truth. Recently, she starred in Season 1 of The Reacher on Prime Video.

Mya Lowe stars as the new cop, Edwina Yen. She just graduated in criminology, speaks three languages, and is eager to prove her worth.

Lowe loves performing and is an award-winning Hip-Hop dancer who competed internationally for years before moving to Vancouver. She was seen most recently in Yellowjackets and My Life with the Walter Boys.

Aaron Douglas portrays Karl Alberg's second-in-command, Sgt. Sid Sokolowski. Working with Karl rekindles his energy for work.

Douglas is most recognized for playing Galen Tyrol on Battlestar Galactica.

Fritzy-Klevans Destine plays Constable Andy Kendrick, an irritating cop to the rest of the team, though Alberg believes in his potential.

He recently worked on the Boys and Superman & Lois.

Saonna Spracklin plays Isabella Harbud, the civilian receptionist with a witty sense of humor.

James Cromwell and Stana Katic will appear as special guest stars. Cromwell appears as George Wilcox, who's grieving his late wife and is friends with Cassandra.

Katic appears as Zoe Strachan, who hides beneath her calm exterior and keeps to herself.

Who's Behind Murder in a Small Town?

FOX acquired the drama created by Canada's Sepia Films. This is Fox's first co-produced international scripted series.

Head writer and executive producer Ian Weir is best known for creating the 2000s teen drama Edgemont, which starred Kristen Kruek, so this was a nice reunion for them.

When the show received a series order, he had already written several scripts. Production began in January in British Columbia, and director Milan Cheylov oversaw it.

Cheylov has directed episodes of The Cleaning Lady, 24, and more.

How Many Episodes Will Murder in a Small Town Have?

The number of episodes hasn't been announced yet. We will update you when we have more information.

What is Murder in a Small Town's Release Date?

There isn't a precise premiere date yet. It will premiere sometime in the fall of 2024.

We know it will play on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on FOX.

Many Canadian imports are pushed to summer runs, so it's promising that Murder in a Small Town will premiere during the primary season along with the medical drama Doc and the Rescue: Hi-Surf.

Is There a Trailer for Murder in a Small Town?

FOX released a trailer for Murder in a Small Town during the May Upfronts and its other new series.

The new drama looks exciting, as it shows clips of Karl Alberg realizing that the coastal town won't provide respite but dangerous secrets and murder.

He needs assistance from his team and the local librarian, Cassandra, who challenges him as she assists him.

Check out the trailer below:

Where Can You Watch Murder in a Small Town? When the series premieres, you can watch the episode on FOX or binge it the next day on Hulu. Are you excited to see Kristen Kruek back on television and solving crimes again? Will you be checking out Murder in a Small Town? Let us know in the comments below.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on X.