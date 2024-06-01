Outlander Season 7 Part 2 Teases a Shocking Turn for Claire & Jamie. Here's the Release Date!

It’s seemed like an interminably long wait, but everything we know about Outlander Season 7 Part 2 has just increased.

As part of the World Outlander Day celebration, Starz announced today that the highly anticipated second half of the seventh will premiere on Friday, November 22.

Coming off of the first half of Outlander Season 7, viewers find Claire (Caitríona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Young Ian (John Bell) leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland.

The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home.

Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart.

As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire’s marriage is tested like never before.

With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?

In the stunning teaser trailer released, Claire speaks over what unfolds on screen.

Related: Outlander Season 7 Episode 8 Review: Turning Points

She no longer feels as though she belongs to the future, as she and Jamie have fully committed to helping bring forth the new nation for all that it represents and for those they hold most dear.

For Brianna, for Roger, and for all of them.

War is not easy, and fighting for principles requires incredible sacrifice.

Claire is willing to put love on the table, and the teaser suggests that she may lose the man for whom she’s traveled through time to cherish, marry, and bear children.

Outlander is a romance, a historical drama, and a science-fiction-based fantasy, so we all know that nothing is ever as simple or straightforward as it might seem on the surface.

We are so ready to see the next eight episodes of Season 7 unfold for all facets of the incredible storytelling we’ve come to love.

For those of you who want your Outlander a little sooner, you’ll be able to see fresh episodes on the Starz app and on-demand platforms, beginning at midnight ET on Friday, November 22.

Related: 13 Couples Whose Romance Was Ruined by Death

On linear, new episodes will debut at 8/7c on Starz in the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to the eight remaining episodes in Season 7, Outlander is currently in production on a ten-episode eighth and final season.

Starz also announced today three new characters joining the cast for Season 8.

Kieran Bew (House of the Dragon, Warrior) will be playing Captain Charles Cunningham, a retired British soldier.

Frances Tomelty (Woman in the Wall, Catastrophe) will be playing his mother, Elspeth Cunningham.

And Carla Woodcock (Such Brave Girls, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder) joins in the role of Amaranthus Grey, a new member of the Grey family.

Alongside Balfe, Heughan, Skelton, Rankin, and Bell, Outlander also stars David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan serve as executive producers on Outlander.

Related: 21 Amazing Adventure Seekers

Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The Outlander television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide. All nine of the books have appeared on the New York Times best-seller list.

The Outlander television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance, and adventure in one amazing tale.

Additionally, the Outlander Universe is expanding with a prequel series also in production in Scotland.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will explore the lives and relationship of Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater), and Claire’s parents, Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield).

The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis serve as executive producers on Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.