Practical Magic Sequel In Development; Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman In Talks to Star

Nowadays, terms like "cult film" are arguably thrown around a bit too often.

But back in 1998, it wasn't uncommon for a quirky flick like Practical Magic to fend off mixed reviews and unimpressive box office and go on to become a beloved cultural touchstone for future generations.

So it should come as no surprise that in this age of nostalgia, reboots, and reimaginings, a sequel to the Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman occult rom-com is currently in the works!

News of the sequel was revealed this morning via Warner Bros.' official Instagram page.

"It's official," the studio announced. "Practical Magic 2 is in development and coming soon."

According to Variety, Bullock and Kidman are not yet officially attached to the project but are in talks to resume their roles as the supernaturally gifted Owens sisters.

Related: The 10 Best Reboots We've Ever Seen

Due to its surprisingly dark premise, the original film was somewhat of an unlikely candidate to become the sort of comedy whose appeal spans generations.

In case you forgot, Bullock and Kidman's characters were both afflicted by the Owens curse, which their ancestor Maria Owens brought down upon herself after being abandoned by her lover.

“As her bitterness grew, the spell turned into a curse. A curse on any man who dared love an Owens woman," Stockard Channing explained in the original film.

Sure enough, men who get involved with Sally and Gillian Owens have the unfortunate habit of dropping dead.

This is not such a bad thing in the case of Gillian's abusive boyfriend Jimmy (Goran Visnjic), but wackiness ensues when the sisters decide to bring the jerk back to life.

Related: 13 Current TV Stars Who've Appeared In Horror Movies

Yeah, we weren't kidding when we said the premise is a little dark.

But against some pretty tall odds, the flick has endured as a staple of sleepovers and girls' nights for more than a quarter century.

Of course, nostalgia doesn't always translate to big box office, a lesson learned over and over again by the execs who keep greenlighting Ghostbusters sequels.

But if they're able to get the main cast members to sign on the dotted line, then Warner Bros. might be able to capture lightning in a bottle a second time.

Hey, the end result can't be much worse than that ill-advised Hocus Pocus sequel from Disney!

What do you think, TV fanatics? Are you eager to partake in another round of midnight margaritas?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts.

Tyler Johnson is an Associate Editor for TV Fanatic and the other Mediavine O&O sites. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, cooking, and, of course, watching TV. You can Follow him on X and email him here at TV Fanatic.