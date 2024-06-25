SEAL Team Season 7 Official Trailer: The Stakes Have Never Been Higher!

The long wait is finally over!

Paramount+ today revealed the official trailer, key art, and premiere date for the seventh and final season of the original military drama series SEAL Team.

Produced by CBS Studios, the 10-episode new season will premiere on Sunday, August 11, exclusively on Paramount+.

The first two episodes will be available to stream at launch, with new episodes to follow weekly on Sundays.

The season will also premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, August 11, in Canada and the following day in Australia.

SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, the respected and intense leader of Bravo team, alongside Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Raffi Barsoumian and Beau Knapp.

The series follows the lives of the Navy SEALs’ most elite unit as they execute dangerous high-stakes operations to defend their country at a deeply personal cost.

A significant development occurred during SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 6, which saw Fire Country producer and star Max Theirot’s character, Clay, killed off.

In the final season, Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) struggles to balance his warrior’s existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood.

Ray Perry (Brown Jr.), his trusted second in command, questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears.

Dedicated door-kicker Sonny Quinn (Buckley) battles against changing tides as Jason and Ray’s shifting focus means that other teammates must shoulder more responsibility.

Both Omar Hamza (Barsoumian) and Drew Franklin (Knapp) find diving into work an effective way to distance themselves from their past traumas.

Vital to mission success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks), a no-nonsense officer who ushers the team into a new era of warfare against powerful rivals for supremacy on the world stage.

Ripped away from their loved ones at a moment’s notice to be deployed across the globe, Bravo team remains dedicated to their duties.

Even in the face of overwhelming odds, they know this is the price to keep the families they left behind safe.

Here’s your first look at the new season:

SEAL TEAM is produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Mark Owen.

David Boreanaz also serves as an executive producer and has directed the series, which is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The final season was filmed both in Los Angeles and on location in Colombia in collaboration with the Colombia Film Commission of Proimágenes Colombia.

While SEAL Team may be ending, David Boreanaz’s 27-year streak of being front and center for our viewing pleasure is not.

In an interview with Variety at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 17, Boreanaz said he’s “watching a lot of The Sopranos right now” and noted he loves suits, style, and cars.

We have no idea what that might be, but we’re all in for anything he does.

Are you ready to say goodbye to SEAL Team?

