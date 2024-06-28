Sheriff Country Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

If there is one thing you can count on from CBS, it's that they know when they have a golden goose on their hands, and it isn't long before they start dishing out those priceless eggs.

As a network that loves a good spinoff, it was only a matter of time before Fire Country, which saw success as wild as the fires it fights in the series, received its own interconnected show to branch out its stories and characters further.

However, unlike its parent show, Sheriff Country will focus on fighting criminal activity rather than renegade wildfires that the chiseled Max Theriot has to put on a shirt to put out.

There is not much information about the series at the moment, but that won't stop us at TV Fanatic from sharing everything we know so far about Sheriff Country Season 1!

What Is Sheriff Country About?

Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin as straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country).

Fox investigates criminal activity as she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while contending with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter.

Beyond the official premise, the series's first season will likely try to establish its own stories separate from Fire Country to allow audiences to differentiate between the two series, considering they each deal with very different aspects of public service.

How Many Episodes Will Sheriff Country Season 1 Have?

The series is still in its early stages of development, so there is no word yet on the number of episodes Season 1 will have.

Who Is In Sheriff Country Season 1?

Currently, the only confirmed casting is Morena Baccarin (The Flash) as Mickey Fox, but since this character shares a familial connection to Diane Farr's Sharon Leone from Fire Country, there is a strong likelihood of her at least guest starring.

At the helm of the show is Max Theriot, who is joined by writers and producers from all over the television stratosphere, including:

Writer and executive producer Tony Phelan: Grey's Anatomy (2005-2014), Council of Dads (2020), and Rebel (2021).

Writer and executive producer Joan Rater: Madam Secretary (2014-2016), Doubt (2017), and A Small Light (2023)

Executive Producer Jerry Bruckheimer: The Amazing Race (2001-2024), Lucifer (2016-2021), and CSI: Vegas (2021-2024)

Executive Producer Kristie Anne Reed: Training Day (2017), LA's Finest (2019-2020), and Hightown (2021)

As we inch through the summer months, we may get more casting announcements closer to the Fall, but CBS is known for taking its time with any series it sees as lasting.

Is There a Trailer for Sheriff Country Season 1?

Currently, there is no trailer that details the plot and story of the upcoming series, but CBS did release a video in April giving a sneak peek of Sheriff Country and a behind-the-scenes look at the backdoor episode that introduced Morena's character.

Check out the teaser below!

Audiences don't have to search high and low when an official trailer drops because here at TV Fanatic, we will serve it up to you the moment we have it.

Where Can I Watch Sheriff Country Season 1?

Sheriff Country will air on CBS, and episodes will likely be available the next day on Paramount+. If that is the case, Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to watch the series live with an on-demand option afterward.

When Is The Premiere Date For Sheriff Country Season 1?

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach has confirmed the show for the 2025-2026 broadcast season: "We do long-term developments at CBS now.

"[The extra year] gives us plenty of time to cast it and figure out how we want to produce it. It's a huge opportunity for us and speaks to the kind of development we want to be doing."

What Other Shows Are On The Fall Line-up?

Even though audiences will have to wait till the 2025-2026 broadcast season to see this exciting new show, CBS has viewers covered with a fantastic catalog of new and returning shows to watch while they wait for the premiere.

Spinoffs abound this coming broadcast season as NCIS has yet another spinoff coming to fans of the franchise with NCIS: Origins, taking things back to when the original Supervisory Special Agent Gibbs began his investigative career.

Speaking of the government, the still fresh-faced by procedural standards FBI franchise will see all of its fellow shows, including the parent series FBI and its spinoffs FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, return for another season each.

If you want to bring things back to Cali, check out the unexpected return of the Shemar Moore-led series S.W.A.T., which gained an eighth season after it had been initially announced that the seventh would be its last.

And when you're ready for something a little light without giving up criminal justice, tune in to Elsbeth as the Chicago attorney gives the NYPD a helping hand with their homicide cases using her keen eye and attention to detail in the second season of The Good Wife spinoff.

If Sheriff Country does even half as well as Fire Country, audiences can bank on many more seasons to come, as CBS likes to do right by any of its projects that show promise.

Will you be tuning in to Sheriff Mickey Fox as she does whatever it takes to protect her town?

Which shows from the CBS 2024-2025 line-up are you most looking forward to?

Drop a comment below to let us know, and join us again in the Fall when we start covering all your favorite new and returning shows!

Joshua Pleming is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow him on X.