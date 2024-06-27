Slow Horses Season 4 Gets Fall Premiere Date, First Look Photos

The wickedly funny and frequently fast-paced Slow Horses might be the most inaccurately titled series on TV.

Thankfully, viewers have not been turned away by the wry moniker, and Apple TV+'s enthralling espionage drama continues to score renewals.

We've known for a while that Slow Horses Season 4 is on the way, but now we have a premiere date and our first look at Gary Oldman in his latest outing as Jackson Lamb, crotchety spy guy.

Apple announced today that the new season will premiere on September 4, with the first two of six episodes.

After that, new episodes will drop every Wednesday up until the season finale on October 2.

Related: Slow Horses Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

As with the previous three installments, the fourth season of Slow Horses will be based on a novel from author Mick Herron's series of books.

This time, the show will take its cues from Spook Street, the fourth novel in the series.

"Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House," reads a press release from Apple.

"Season four opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.



"Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but misanthropic leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world."

According to today's announcement, "Season four opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House."

In addition to the upcoming fourth season, Apple has announced a fifth season set to be adapted from the fifth novel in Herron's series, London Rules.

So there's plenty more to come from Jackson Lamb and his crew of misfits.

Today's announcement notes that in addition to Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce will all be returning to the series.

Newcomers Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis will be joining the existing cast.

You know it's about to go down when Hugo "Agent Smith" Weaving shows up on the scene!

In other words, we absolutely cannot wait until September 4.

Related: 27 Phenomenal Female Spies and Secret Agents

What do you think, TV fanatics?

Are you excited to return to the world of London's crankiest spies?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts.

Tyler Johnson is an Associate Editor for TV Fanatic and the other Mediavine O&O sites. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, cooking, and, of course, watching TV. You can Follow him on X and email him here at TV Fanatic.