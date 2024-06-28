S.W.A.T. Season 8: Everything We Know So Far

If you feel like you're experiencing deja vu, you're in good company because it seems like not that long ago, audiences were told that S.W.A.T. would have its last episodes in the seventh season.

But here we are, and we couldn't be happier about it!

Most of the time, behind-the-scenes rumblings come with sour news, but not so much this time. We don't blame CBS for wanting to keep Shemar Moore's handsome face around for another year.

In fact, we fully support it.

While some grumblings accompanied the rumblings, the series still has more good news attached to its name than bad.

Whatever the case, TV Fanatic has you covered with everything we know so far about S.W.A.T. Season!

Has S.W.A.T. Been Renewed for Season 8?

That would be an unexpected yes.

Fans of the show were likely just as surprised as anyone to find out that the series was renewed for another season, considering the seventh was expected to be the final.

Either way, we are all the more excited to see this action-packed show returning with all its unique characters, especially the talented Shemar Moore.

President of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach has said, "Here at CBS, we always 'stay liquid' and love a good dramatic twist, especially when it leads to an eighth season of S.W.A.T.!

The show continues to resonate with viewers thanks to our talented cast, led by Shemar Moore, and our amazing writers and producers, who keep the show relevant and action-packed.

We're very pleased renew it again and incredibly grateful to our partners at SONY, CBS Studios, and Shemar for working so closely with us to bring it back for next season."

However, beyond the eighth season, anything is possible despite the next season being considered its last, as many shows have seen their tenure unexpectedly extended, similar to shows like Supernatural, which tripled in length compared to what the creators had planned initially.

What Is S.W.A.T. About?

The series centers on Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson. A lifelong local and former Marine from Los Angeles, Hondo has been tapped to lead the LAPD's new "last stop" Special Weapons and Tactics unit.

Because he is black and L.A. born and raised, Hondo feels intensely loyal to his "brothers in blue" and the people they serve.

Much of what transpired towards the end of Season 7 will likely find their unresolved status addressed in the next season, such as Hondo dealing with the fallout of his recent shooting.

There is also the matter of Jay Harrington's David Kay, who almost saw his career come to a close. Now, with his job still intact, waves will likely ripple through his personal life, particularly with his wife and her career goals.

Though no new details have emerged and will likely not until a trailer is released, the series will continue to follow the usual case-of-the-week format.

How Many Episodes Will S.W.A.T. Season 8 Have?

There is no official news about the episode count for season 8, and with the series returning so unexpectedly, there's no way to know for sure until CBS releases the news.

However, viewers can draw speculation from the previous seasons, as each has ranged from 18 to 23 episodes, excluding season 7, which saw its episode number reduced due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, which slowed down and halted production of many shows on the network.

But seeing as audiences didn't expect to be getting an entirely new season, fans will undoubtedly be happy with however many episodes they can get of this exciting crime drama.

Who Is In S.W.A.T. Season 8?

It seems like CBS is planning an entire broadcast season of casting and behind-the-scenes shake-ups, considering many of their shows, specifically police procedurals, have seen a multitude of changes regarding characters and stories.

Regarding the series, viewers said goodbye to Kenny Johnson's Dominique Luca as the character left the team at the end of Season 7.

Fans can also note Nichelle Carmichael-Harrelson's reduced appearance. Rochelle Aytes is stepping down as a full-time cast member, likely due to her involvement with the upcoming Watson series starring Morris Chestnut.

It's also been reported that a new Female S.W.A.T. team member will be arriving as a recurring guest star.

Shemar Moore (The Young and the Restless) as Sgt. Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson Jr.

Jay Harrington (Suits) as Sgt. David "Deacon" Kay

Alex Russell (NTSF: SD: SUV) as Officer James "Jim" Street

David Lim (Quantico) as Officer Victor Tan

Patrick St. Esprit (NCIS: Los Angelas) as Commander Robert Hicks

Rochelle Aytes (Watson) as Nichelle Carmichael

Anna Enger Ritch (NCIS: New Orleans) as Officer Zoe Powell

Apart from the minor changes to the roster, the main cast is all expected but not confirmed to return, with Shemar Moore again leading the charge.

Is There a Trailer for S.W.A.T. Season 8?

Currently, there is no official trailer detailing the plot and story of season 8, most likely because the coming season is still in production. Still, the further we get into the summer months, the closer we get to an exciting preview drop.

But fans don't have to worry about keeping an eye out because here at TV Fanatic, we will ensure you get the news as soon as it reaches us!

Where Can I Watch S.W.A.T. Season 8?

Fans can tune in to the crime drama on the CBS network. If the next season follows the lead of season 7, new episodes will air on Friday nights.

Episodes will be available on Paramount+ the next day, and subscribers to Paramount+ Essential will be able to watch them live with an on-demand option afterward.

Season 7 is currently streaming on the app, so viewers everywhere can catch up and rewatch the series before it returns this Fall.

As of April, the show averages 8.8 million viewers per episode, an 11% increase from its previous season that likely contributed to the series's surprising renewal.

When Is The Premiere Date For S.W.A.T. Season 8?

There's no official release date just yet, but in the past, the show has premiered new seasons anywhere from September to November.

So, at the very least, we can say Fall for sure, and Shemar Moore can back us up with a quick little teaser from the cast confirming a Fall airing.

Check out the handsome Hondo giving the news below!

What Other Shows Are On The Fall Line-up?

While S.W.A.T. is set to return with a new final season after audiences were under the impression that season 7 would be its last, CBS still has a roster of amazing new and returning shows for the Fall line-up that will keep viewers entertained between episode drops.

For criminal busting activity overseas, tune in on Tuesday nights at 9 pm for the fourth season of the exciting crime drama FBI: International, as well as its fellow franchise shows, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, dominating that night of the week.

If you get the itch to jump back in time and see where one of the most popular police procedurals got its start, check out NCIS: Origins to see the original NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs at the beginning of his investigative career.

And it's not all serious by-the-book crime drama this coming Fall with the return of everyone's favorite Chicago attorney, Elsbeth; the quirky lawyer turned aid to the NYPD from The Good Wife as it enters its second season.

When ready for lighter themes of law enforcement-focused shows, catch up with Justin Hartley in the much-watched and much-talked-about hit series Tracker, returning for its second season after an exciting and action-packed premiere.

If this really is the final season of this fantastic series, then it's likely that the writers and stars will set things up to go out with a bang, and in a show like S.W.A.T., that could mean literal explosions, and we will be along for the entire entertaining ride!

Were you shocked to find out that the Shemar Moore-led hit would be back for another season?

Which other shows on the CBS 2024-2025 broadcast season will you be adding to your watch list?

Drop a comment below to let us know, and join us again this Fall when we start covering your favorite new and returning shows!

