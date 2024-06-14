SYFY's The Ark Season 2 Official Trailer: More Peril On the Way!

After ending the premiere season of The Ark with such a solid close and abounding cliffhanger, the series is ready to pick things up where it left off with The Ark Season 2.

With more than a year between seasons, it looks like the series is moving in the right direction. Many feel the best episode so far has been The Ark Season 1 Episode 12.

With Season 2 just a month away, SYFY has made great strides to give audiences anything and everything about the next season to whet their appetites.

Every cast member for characters who survived the first season is set to return with their continuing storylines and arcs.

Related: The Ark Season 1 Episode 12 Review: Everybody Wins

Check out the trailer below and see all the exciting action and drama that will set the galaxy on fire with a cast of characters who have become like family, ready to find themselves a home.

The trailer lives up to the intensity and peril coming The Ark One's way.

But what stands out the most is how well it balances the action sequences with humor and heart.

The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race.

In Season 2, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable.

They must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow.

The series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams.

Related: The Ark Season 2 Gets Premiere Date, First Look Photos

Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Stargate) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment.

Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment are producers.

The Ark Season 2 is set to premiere July 17, and you can catch up with the whole crew on Peacock, where the first season is streaming.

For more great original shows from SYFY, check out Reginald the Vampire and Resident Alien.

Are you excited for the next season of The Ark?

Related: SYFY Favorites Chucky, Reginald the Vampire, and The Ark Return Soon!

Who of the returning cast are you most looking forward to seeing?

Drop a comment below to let us know, and join us again when we review the premiere episode of Season 2!

Joshua Pleming is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow him on X.