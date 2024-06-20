The CW Announces Its 2024 Fall Schedule

Today, The CW Network announced its primetime premiere dates for the Fall 2024 season, including new and returning series and live sporting events.

The CW’s new fall season begins with the return of the Emmy Award-winning weekly studio series INSIDE THE NFL on Friday, August 30 (9/8c), with host Ryan Clark leading a panel of football experts to preview the upcoming 2024 NFL season.

The college football season on The CW kicks off with a Pac-12 doubleheader on Saturday, August 31, when the Portland State Vikings visit the Washington State Cougars (3/6c).

This will be followed by a primetime matchup between the Idaho State Bengals and Oregon State Beavers (6:30/5:30C).

Season 4 of the global phenomenon The Chosen, chronicling the life of Jesus, will make its broadcast television debut on Sunday, September 1 (8/7c).

The hit improv series Whose Line Is It Anyway? returns for a 13th season on Friday, September 6 with back-to-back episodes (8/7c, 8:30/7:30c).

The NASCAR Xfinity Series makes its CW debut with a live race from the legendary Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 20 (7/6c).

The next generation of WWE Superstars enter the ring when WWE NXT makes its live CW debut on Tuesday, October 1 (8/7c).

The hit drama Sullivan's Crossing, starring Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, and Scott Patterson, returns for Season 2 on Wednesday, October 2 (8/7c)

That's followed by the premiere of the new drama series JOAN (9/8c), starring Emmy-nominated Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) as notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington.

Gather the family for game night on Monday, October 7, with the series premieres of Scrabble (8/7c), hosted by fan-favorite Raven-Symoné, followed by Trivial Pursuit (9/8c), with Emmy Award-winner LeVar Burton hosting the competition.

Superman & Lois soars into its thrilling final season with a special two-hour premiere event on Thursday, October 17 (8/7c).

The new fantasy adventure series The Librarians: The Next Chapter, from executive producer Dean Devlin (Independence Day), will make its debut the following week on Thursday, October 24 (9/8c).

Hit family comedy Children Ruin Everything will return for its fourth season with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, November 13 (9/8c, 9:30/8:30c).

The following is The CW’s Fall 2024 primetime premiere schedule. All times ET/PT except where noted:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

8:00-9:00PM TBA

9:00-10:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Season 2 Premiere)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

3:00-6:30PM/ET PAC-12 FOOTBALL: PORTLAND STATE AT WASHINGTON STATE

6:30-10:00PM/ET PAC-12 FOOTBALL: IDAHO STATE AT OREGON STATE

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

8:00-9:30PM THE CHOSEN (Season 4 Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM TBA

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season 13 Premiere)

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

7:00-10:00PM/ET NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

8:00-10:00PM WWE NXT (Network Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

8:00-9:00PM SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM JOAN (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00PM SCRABBLE (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM TRIVIAL PURSUIT (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

8:00-9:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Original Episode)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

8:00-9:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

8:00-9:00PM SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30PM CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Season 4 Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode)

