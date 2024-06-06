The Irrational Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

As many of our favorite television shows are receiving cancelation orders, from Station 19 to Blue Bloods to series that barely make it out of the gate, like Still Star-Crossed or Prodigal Son, it's refreshing to find shows with renewal orders.

It's rare to see new shows that offer something different when it seems like everything has been done, especially among all the remakes and reboots.

However, The Irrational managed to corner a vacant market we didn't even know existed.

Sure, it's a police procedural show.

But it also works in our love of pop psychology with a bit of personal drama to spice things up.

Has The Irrational Been Renewed?

The Irrational -- which airs on NBC -- has received a renewal notice for a sophomore season.

This renewal came in November 2023 for the second season, which will air in the fall of 2024 after a successful freshman season.

How Did The Irrational Season 1 End?

The Irrational Season 1 ended with Dr. Alec Mercer -- the behavioral science guy -- with answers twenty years in the making.

He and his ex-wife finally solved the crime of the church fire that killed 13 people -- and left him severely scarred -- two decades prior.

The Irrational Season 1 Episode 11 finale revealed the bomber's identity, and none of us saw it coming, least of all FBI agent Clark.

It turned out that the bomber was Clark's supervisor at the FBI, Agent Bob Caswith (played by Garry Chalk).

Acting under the name Mathias, he also killed Jace Richards, who was involved in solving the bombing case and outing him.

What Will The Irrational Season 2 Be About?

There aren't many updates on what plot lines will unfold for the second season of The Irrational.

However, we know Dr. Alec Mercer's assistant, Phoebe (Molly Kunz), will be back.

Fans had concerns she would be leaving the show after the way The Irrational Season 1 ended.

The Irrational showrunner Arika Lisanne told TV Line in an interview, "We have lots more stories to tell with the character Phoebe and with Molly. She'll continue to be an integral part of Season 2."

But we don't know if she'll continue solo or return to Mercer's team.

And we ended the first season learning the identity of the person responsible for the church bombing that nearly killed Mercer.

Although he's solved the biggest case of his life, it looks like there are still plenty of crimes for him to solve for the show's second season.

It will be interesting to see what type of cases Mercer will have to solve in a longer sophomore season.

We know he'll be teaming up with his ex-wife again.

What will her role be at the FBI now that her boss is gone?

We also don't know what really happened to Mercer's girlfriend, Rose Dinshaw (played by Karen David).

Was she really kidnapped?

Or is there more to the story that we don't know yet?

Fans will also get to see more storylines involving Kylie, Mercer's sister.

Despite distrusting all government agencies after a friend's wrongful death in The Irrational Season 1 Episode 6, she signed with the FBI as an independent contractor.

We'll learn more about her journey and see more entertaining interactions with FBI agent Marisa Clark, Mercer's ex-wife.

How Many Episodes Will The Irrational Season 2 Have?

The current plan for the sophomore season is to have 22 episodes.

There were only 11 episodes in the freshman season.

It's exciting to know we'll get twice the amount of Mercer magic for the second season.

But is there enough chemistry to carry the show?

Who Will Be in The Irrational Season 2 Cast?

There have been no changes or additions to the cast as of now, so we can expect to see series regulars returning.

We'll see Jesse L. Martin return as the impressive yet quirky Dr. Alec Mercer, a world-renowned behavioral science professor who uses his unique powers of observation and psychological scientific studies to solve cases.

Before becoming Dr. Alec Mercer, Martin played Detective Joe West on The Flash on the CW and was a regular on the popular law procedural show Law and Order.

Other cast members likely returning include:

Maahra Hill -- FBI Agent Marisa Cark (Dr. Mercer's ex-wife)

Travina Springer -- Kylie (Alec's sister)

Molly Kunz -- Phoebe (Alec's research assistant)

Arash DeMaxi -- Rizwan (Alec's second research assistant)

Since we discovered our villain for the first season, we expect to get a new bad guy to get our blood boiling for the upcoming fall season.

What is The Irrational Season 2 Release Date?

Although we know that Season 2 of The Irrational is set to air in the fall lineup of 2024, we have not gotten an exact date for when it will air.

The Irrational Season 1 aired on NBC Mondays at 10 pm ET/PT.

However, NBC changed the schedule for the second season.

You'll need to tune in on Tuesdays at 10/9 CT.

The Irrational will air after NBC's new medical drama, St. Denis Medical, comedy remake Night Court, and reality singing competition show The Voice.

Is There a Trailer for The Irrational Season 2?

The NBC network has not yet released a trailer for The Irrational Season 2.

We will update this page when promotional materials are released.

Where Can I Watch The Irrational Season 2?

The Irrational's second Season will air on NBC for immediate viewing.

The day after airing, you can stream it on Peacock.

If you haven't caught up on The Irrational Season 1 yet, you can stream the full season on Peacock ahead of the second season's release.

Sara Trimble is a staff writer for TV Fanatic.