The Rainmaker: John Grisham Adaptation Ordered to Series By USA Network

We've got exciting news for fans of taut legal dramas.

The USA Network announced today that it's ordered an adaptation of John Grisham's 1995 bestseller The Rainmaker.

The book was previously adapted as a 1997 film by Francis Ford Coppola, starring Matt Damon, Claire Danes, and John Voight.

"Fresh out of law school, Rudy Baylor goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond as well as his law school girlfriend," reads the series' official logline.

"Rudy, along with his boss and her disheveled paralegal, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son"

Related: Suits, Ted Lasso, and the Rise of Comfort TV: Is the Desire For Easy Viewing Creating a Barren Streaming Landscape?

A ragtag crew of unlikely heroes, complete with a disheveled paralegal? Sign us up!

Obviously, USA is no stranger to legal dramas.

In fact, it could be argued that the network has enjoyed more success with that particular genre than with any other.

For example, Suits, one of USA's courtroom series of yesteryear, is currently enjoying a resurgence in popularity.

The series -- which starred a young Meghan Markle in her pre-Duchess of Sussex days -- unexpectedly became the most-streamed show on Netflix in 2023.

The resurgence has been so impressive that NBC ordered a spinoff, Suits LA, which stars Stephen Amell and is set to debut later this year.

Related: Suits LA Spinoff: Everything We Know So Far

In other words, it's not surprising that USA execs decided to take another crack at the world of attractive attorneys with troubled personal lives.

The new series will be helmed by Michael Seitzman, who previously worked on Code Black and Intelligence, and Jason Richman, whose resume includes Stumptown and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The Rainmaker will surely benefit from the brand recognition that accompanies John Grisham, the number one name in legal thrillers.

It sounds like the show will be less episodic than most legal dramas, with cases likely taking up an entire season rather than being decided in a single episode.

That might be jarring to audiences at first, but maybe this long-in-the-tooth genre could benefit from a new approach.

What do you think, TV fanatics?

Are you excited about this new series, or have we seen enough Grisham adaptations over the years? Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts.

Tyler Johnson is an Associate Editor for TV Fanatic and the other Mediavine O&O sites. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, cooking, and, of course, watching TV. You can Follow him on X and email him here at TV Fanatic.