Those About to Die: Peacock's Ancient Rome Series Gets First Trailer

Ancient Rome has long been fertile ground for big-screen epics, from Ben Hur to Gladiator.

But the age of togas and chariot races hasn't spawned many successful TV dramas.

So Peacock execs likely knew they were taking a bigger risk than Caesar crossing the Rubicon when they greenlit Those About to Die, a big-budget drama about the world of gladiatorial combat.

Now, the streamer has released the first full-length trailer ahead of the series' July 18 debut.

A press release issued today describes the show as coming from blockbuster director Roland Emmerich (Independence Day) who serves as executive producer along with Academy Award-nominated writer and creator Robert Rodat (Saving Private Ryan).

Related: Streaming is Dominated by a Handful of Shows. Is There Any Room For Smaller Players?

"Those About to Die stars two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Iwan Rheon, Sara Martins, Tom Hughes, Jojo Macari and Moe Hashim," the statement continues.

"The series is based on Daniel P. Mannix’s nonfiction classic of the same name and is an epic drama set in the complex and corrupt world of ancient Rome’s spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition."

It will introduce "an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties."

"Classic" might be a bit of a strong word for the mostly forgotten 1958 novel on which the series is based.

But hey, maybe the relatively obscure source material will turn out to be a good thing!

Related: 13 Deeply Flawed Characters We Can't Get Out of Our Heads

After all, too much fan pressure can be a bad thing, and the last thing we want is another Game of Thrones situation!

Anyway, with stars like Hopkins and GoT vet Rheon, the show is sure to attract plenty of attention.

And Peacock's press release reminds potential subscribers that the premiere comes just one week before the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will also be available on NBC's signature streamer!

Yes, they're really going for the hard sell here, but we guess you can't blame the folks at NBCUniversal for tying a show about Ancient Rome to their costly Olympic coverage.

Anyway, Those About to Die promises plenty of thrilling Colloseum combat in the age of the emperor Vespasian.

It boasts a diverse cast that reflects the famously cosmopolitan population of the Palatine Hill.

We know better than to try and predict a series' future in these uncertain times, but we're guessing viewers will be quick to give this show a thumbs up.

What do you think, TV fanatics? Are you ready for some high drama from the first century?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts!

Tyler Johnson is an Associate Editor for TV Fanatic and the other Mediavine O&O sites. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, cooking, and, of course, watching TV. You can Follow him on X and email him here at TV Fanatic.