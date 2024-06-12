Toby Jones, Lisa Vicari, Christiane Paul Join Idris Elba For Hijack Season 2

Fans of the AppleTV+ series Hijack have been forced to endure a long wait for the second season of the popular thriller.

The bad news is that they'll need to wait at least a few more months, as filming for Hijack Season 2 is currently underway in the UK.

The good news is that star Idris Elba will be joined by a top-tier supporting cast when the show eventually makes its way back to our screens.

Deadline reported today that three very talented stars are currently on set in London.

First off is Toby Jones, a British actor, who might he might be best known for his work in American period pieces, such as Frost/Nixon, My Week With Marilyn, and Infamous (in which he memorably portrayed Truman Capote).

While he's gained a reputation as an esteemed "actor's actor," Jones is no stranger to the world of action and green screens.

He voiced the house elf Dobby in the Harry Potter films, and he appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Details of Jones' role on Hijack are being kept under wraps -- as is just about every aspect of the plot for Season 2.

Jones will be joined by German actress Christiane Paul, who's best known stateside for her role on FBI: International, which ran on CBS from 2022 to 2023.

It'll be a very Teutonic season, as Paul will star alongside her fellow German Lisa Vicari, who's best known for her work on the Netflix science fiction thriller Dark.

Again, everything about the roles these stars will play is just one big question mark at the moment.

As the title indicates, the first season of Hijack centered around a plane hijacking and its aftermath.

It's possible that the show will continue along those same lines.

But the writers might also pursue more of an anthology format by placing Elba at the center of an entirely unrelated crime.

Whatever the case, showrunners George Kay and Jim Field Smith are surely hoping to recreate the success of Hijack Season 1, which turned out to be an unexpected smash for AppleTV+.

