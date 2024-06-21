Tracker Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Audiences everywhere weren't prepared for the whirlwind action and addictive drama that came with Tracker, but they certainly figured it out quickly and latched on.

Variety reported that Tracker was the most-watched series of the 2023-2024 television season, with more than eleven million viewers tuning in each week.

There's always an audience for novel adaptations.

And when you couple that with actors, directors, and producers who have worked nonstop in the television industry for decades, you get a show that people can't get enough of.

Audiences are already foaming at the mouth for more of everyone's favorite survivalist, but you won't need expert tracking skills to hunt down the details for the next season because here's everything we know so far!

Has Tracker Been Renewed for Season 2?

Yes. A very emphatic yes! CBS wasted no time ensuring audiences knew this series wasn't going anywhere by renewing it in March of 2024 after only four episodes had aired.

Related: CBS Towers Over the Competition in Billions of Minutes Watched

Amy Reichenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, told The Hollywood Reporter, "Tracker kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going.

"We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series, and the overwhelming audience response confirmed it.

"We couldn't be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams, and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we're also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week."

What Is Tracker About?

Colter Shaw, a skilled survivalist and tracker, earns his living by assisting law enforcement and private citizens in exchange for reward money.

The first season dove headfirst into Colter and his family's complicated past, unveiling hidden secrets about his father, much of which was revealed by Jennifer Morrison's character Lizzy in Tracker Season 1 Episode 13, "The Storm."

For the second season, Hartley has said that the writers have been hard at work developing even better stories but that a few loose ends from the previous episodes will make their way over.

There's a lot of family drama to go around and more secrets to track down, with the series having only scratched the surface thus far.

Still, hopefully, Justin Hartley at least gets his "water episode" that he strangely wants for Season 2.

How Many Episodes Will Tracker Season 2 Have?

The first season of Tracker consisted of thirteen episodes, and the second will likely contain that many or more, since the show has a source material to work with to flesh out stories and give more life to the novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

Sure, the first season had a little hiccup, with the episodes having to be paused or pushed around to accommodate multiple TV events, but at least the likelihood of another writer's strike is very slim.

It is also not uncommon for shows that do exceptionally well to almost double in episode count partly through a season, so audiences will get what they've already gotten or be treated to even more of the CBS hit.

Related: Fire Country Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Who Is In Tracker Season 2?

Tracker's premiere season brought a lot of nostalgia to TV lovers everywhere, with many familiar faces from across the broadcast spectrum, including Jennifer Morrison, Jensen Ackles, and Melissa Roxburgh.

Word on the street, and by that, I mean Justin Hartley himself, is that audiences will get even more television thespian treats in the next season, especially considering his character is related to a few of them and married to one in real life.

Justin Hartley (This is Us) as Colter Shaw

Robin Weigert (Big Little Lies) as Teddi Bruin

Abby McEnamy (And Just Like That) as Velma Bruin

Eric Graise (Step Up: High Water) as Bob Exley

Fiona Rene (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Reenie Greene

Lee Tergesen (Chicago PD) as Ashton Shaw

Wendy Crewson (Saving Hope) as Wendy Dove Shaw

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) as Russell Shaw

Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest) as Dory Shaw

Related: Matlock Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time) as Lizzy Hawking

Sofia Pernas (Blood & Treasure) as Billie Matalon

Thankfully, Hartley has been very vocal about his desire to see many, if not all, of these characters and more return for the next season, feeling that the show put so much into their development that it only makes sense to bring them back.

Is There a Tracker Season 2 Trailer?

Currently, no official trailer has been released for the second season of Tracker, but we are keeping our eyes peeled.

As soon as CBS releases one, we'll trot it out like a prize thoroughbred at the Kentucky Derby.

Where Can I Watch Tracker?

Tracker Season 1 can be streamed on Paramount+, but for those die-hard fans who want a piece of the action to themselves, episodes can be bought individually on Google TV, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video.

When the series returns, it will likely air weekly on CBS, with episodes available on Paramount+ the next day.

When Does Tracker Season 2 Premiere Date?

There is no official set date at the moment, as CBS will likely want to plan the second season's premiere, much like they did with the first season.

The president of CBS has said they delayed the release of the first season from November 2022 to give the series more promotional time, as the network knew they were working with a hit on their hands.

But don't worry—TV Fanatic has you covered.

We will be dishing out the details as we get them to keep viewers informed on all the exciting news surrounding this incredible show.

What Other Shows Are On The Fall Line-up?

Audiences are more than ready to jump back into the world of Tracker with Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw and all the crazy family drama that comes with having a complicated past. Still, CBS has plenty to keep viewers entertained in between episodes.

Related: Elsbeth Season 1 Report Card: Swift, Floral, and Entertaining Justice

For more expert deduction skills, but maybe with a little floral quirk, check out the spinoff of a spinoff, Elsbeth, starring Carrie Preston as the titular character, who uses her keen eye for detail to help the NYPD's homicide department -- the first season streams on Paramount+.

And speaking of skills, tune in to The Equalizer for its fifth season to see Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman who uses her extensive skills to help those in need with nowhere to turn, acting as a guardian angel while pursuing her own redemption.

Expert deduction skills abound this coming television season with a midseason treat starring Morris Chestnut in Watson, a modern reimagining of the classic Holmes character as he returns to his medical roots to solve rare diseases.

When you're ready to heat things up, check out the chiseled Max Theriot in Fire Country as Bode Donovan, a young convict with a troubled past who volunteers with the California Conservation Camp Program to shorten his sentence and stop the forest fires that plague the area

There's a lot to look forward to from CBS this coming season, but you don't have to wait till the fall for some great, original programming, as audiences can catch up with many of these characters on Paramount+ before the new television season airs.

Are you excited for the next season of Tracker?

Which guest stars were your favorite and hope to see again?

Drop a comment below to let us know.

And join us again when we cover all your favorite new and returning shows this fall!

Joshua Pleming is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow him on X.