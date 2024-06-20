When Calls the Heart Season 11 Episode 12 Spoilers: A Wedding Brings the Town Together and Old Friends Home

It's hard to believe we're already approaching the When Calls the Heart Season 11 finale.

Even though many finales end on cliffhangers, the spoilers for When Calls the Heart Season 11 Episode 12 hint happiness at the upcoming wedding and that Elizabeth and Nathan share more intimate secrets.

While ending on a happy note is nice, could something happy at Mike and Mei's wedding?

While Mike and Mei are a lovely couple, they aren't the typical couple you'd center a season finale wedding around.

That's usually a leading couple, making you wonder if something will happen.

I hope not. Mei has had difficulty trusting men since she was hurt by her ex, Geoffrey.

It would have been better to see her process this more instead of merely telling Faith about her fears and then having one conversation with Mike about them.

But alas, they've been stuck in secondary character territory.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on X.