When Calls the Heart Season 11 Episode 12 Spoilers: A Wedding Brings the Town Together and Old Friends Home
It's hard to believe we're already approaching the When Calls the Heart Season 11 finale.
Even though many finales end on cliffhangers, the spoilers for When Calls the Heart Season 11 Episode 12 hint happiness at the upcoming wedding and that Elizabeth and Nathan share more intimate secrets.
While ending on a happy note is nice, could something happy at Mike and Mei's wedding?
While Mike and Mei are a lovely couple, they aren't the typical couple you'd center a season finale wedding around.
That's usually a leading couple, making you wonder if something will happen.
I hope not. Mei has had difficulty trusting men since she was hurt by her ex, Geoffrey.
It would have been better to see her process this more instead of merely telling Faith about her fears and then having one conversation with Mike about them.
But alas, they've been stuck in secondary character territory.
Even their engagement seemed rushed. Mike meant well and proposed in the romantic and colorful gardens.
But had it crossed his mind until Mei announced her brother was returning from the military? Was Mike going to propose when he told her he loved her at his massive family dinner?
That would have been more of a " Meet the Fockers" or a Meet the Hickams, as Ben Rosenbaum recently joked in a Facebook Live.
Their intimate proposal scene was lovely, and it made sense that Mike wanted a quickie wedding, as you never know how long military families can stay in town.
Everything about the wedding seems perfect. Mei has her bridal party. Faith and Lily look pretty in pink, and their dresses are traditional.
As a surprise, Fiona came in to surprise Mei. That's an unexpected treat, and hopefully, she'll stay. Mei, Faith, and Fiona are so entertaining together.
Mike looks so happy and not nervous at all. While usually that's a good sign, is he too calm?
Weddings in season finales usually spell trouble.
Mike's family adores Mei. Will Mei's brother approve of Mike and this wedding after only meeting him briefly? Currently, this seems like the most likely obstacle.
Many fans hoped Nathan and Elizabeth would be married if not engaged by the end of the season, but seeing that they haven't shared an official date yet, that's not likely.
They're not a traditional couple, though.
They've supported each other through personal and family crises, and Elizabeth finally told Nathan she loved him.
Perhaps they passed the awkward courting stage and moved straight to the relationship stage.
On a romantic picnic, the two flirt about their mysterious ways and agree to share secrets about each other. After all these years, what don't they know about one another?
With their friends finding true love, will that prompt Nathan and Elizabeth to take a leap of faith?
The series enjoys writing about fate and true love, Elizabeth found in first love with Jack Thornton.
It seemed like she found a second love with Lucas Bouchard and that the two of them and Little Jack would be a family.
Seeing her love be front and center gets tiring, so hopefully, she and Nathan will be the last rendition.
Let them have a happy ending, even if it's challenging sometimes to believe it's fate.
The final spoiler teases that Rosemary and Lee pitch Lucas an idea to improve Hope Valley.
That spoiler hints that Lucas will stick around in Season 12 and work more closely with his friends.
Lucas seemed to have big ideas this season, and while he wanted to help the residents, he didn't always consider their concerns.
Maybe Lee and Lucas could have joint weekly mayoral and governor meetings with Hope Valley residents to hear their ideas and concerns.
We're unsure what idea the Coulters have, but hopefully, it's community-focused.
I also think they get Henry involved. He's greatly supported Lucas and understands rallying the troops when starting over.
Ideally, Lucas's storyline in Season 12 will not just focus on politics; the writers will pair him with a new love interest.
But that's a double-edged sword, too, since we often complain the cast is too bloated and the only single women are Faith and Fiona, if she sticks around.
Is it time to bring in someone new?
An additional teaser hinted that Angela may head off to college soon.
Back in the 1920s, one of women's only choices was a teacher's college, and Elizabeth found one for blind students.
While Minnie is proud of her daughter, she's nervous about letting her go so far away.
One of the best parts of When Calls the Heart Season 11 has been the Canfield family drama, so hopefully, we'll still see Angela even if she goes away to college.
What are you looking forward to in "Anything for Love," Hearties?
Do you suspect Mike and Mei's wedding will go as planned?
What secrets will Nathan and Elizabeth share? What should Lucas's next plan be?
