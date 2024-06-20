Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Premiere Date Announced!! Five More Months...

Happy Yellowstone Anniversary!

It was six years ago today that Yellowstone Season 1 Episode 1 premiered on Paramount, and they're delivering a nice celebratory gift for that occasion.

Yellowstone's final episodes have a release date!

TV's #1 show makes its much-anticipated return on Sunday, November 10 at 8/7c on Paramount Network.

Booyah!! As previously announced, the megahit series is currently filming in Montana.

That means that if you were hoping for anything beyond a teaser with a cool graphic, well, you're out of luck.

Internationally, Yellowstone will premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on November 10, the U.K. on November 11, and in Latin America, Brazil, and France later in November.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, which controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park.

Amazingly, the official longline fails to mention the most insistent conflict of all – the one that rests amongst the Dutton family members themselves.

For four and a half seasons, we have followed the Duttons, discovering that their secrets are only thinly veiled with a gauzy level of civility.

That's often tested only to reveal hostility within the Dutton family, challenging their offense and keeping grievances simmering in the dark.

Part of that disconnect is their love and receipt for Patriarch John Dutton, who has moved mountains to maintain the beloved ranch established in 1993 by relatives we're still not entirely sure are well represented by a family tree.

At the end of Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8, the tension brewing between siblings – John's fiery daughter Beth and his often disgraceful adopted son Jamie – reaches a boiling point.

The future of their legacy is in their hands, and Beth and Jamie both want to destroy the other.

Beth, though, means to protect her father, while Jamie sets his sights on the ultimate destruction – killing his father and probably anyone in his vicinity.

After all, he's already killed his birth father. Don't they say that taking a life a second time (or, in Jamie's case, a third!) makes it much less jarring to the psyche?

How this will all play out is anyone's guess at this point.

The series' ending resulted from behind-the-scenes issues with leading man Kevin Costner, and although we may never know what caused them, we may never get the closure we wanted after a five-season investment.

From what we understand, creator and writer Taylor Sheridan rebuilt the second half of the season, allowing for the casting change, and we have to have faith he'll do the story justice.

Part of that faith is derived from the successful prequels Sheridan crafted – 1883 and 1923 – and the promise of a sequel, which is likely to include series stars Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes.

While it looked sticky for a while as to whether salary negotiations would pan out, things seem to be working out in our favor.

Other names attached include Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer, whose participation rests on scripts for the potential spinoff.

Yellowstone was co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriters Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, and Sicario) and John Linson.

Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros and Keith Cox.

Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series.

Have you already marked your calendars for this momentous event?

With all the extra time between the halves of the final season, have you developed theories about what's to come?

If so, fill up the comments section below. Let's see if anyone can come close to guessing the ending!

