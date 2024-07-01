Amish Affair Sneak Peek: Did God Sanction a Scandalous Affair?

There is no love quite like a forbidden one.

It can be Lifetime's specialty to portray the latest in the summer's Ripped From the Headlines slate, which brings forth scandalous love and murder with the Amish Affair.

It's a win for Ryan McPartlin fans, who will see the heartthrob in a whole new light than his usual fare.

As we've learned with many of these Lifetime films, the Amish community is rife with drama and scandal, just like any other.

Related: Tahmoh Penikett On The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finlay Story and Collaborating with Teri Hatcher

In this instance, Amish Affair tells the story of a young woman who falls desperately in love with an Amish leader only to find herself in the worst position possible.

Amid their affair, her beau's ailing wife dies, and suddenly, it's a matter of who could be responsible for her murder with only one suspect in mind.

TV Fanatic was fortunate to score an exclusive sneak peek at the film.

In it, we get a glimpse into Hannah and Aaron's love affair.

They share a special moment with each other out in the woods.

As the two have a hot and heavy makeout session in the grass, Hannah's conscience gets the better of her.

She breaks away from him and starts to voice her thoughts about how guilty she feels about this situation.

Related: Twinkle All the Way: Christmas Bumps and Family Feels

For Hannah, all she can think about is that Sarah, Aaron's wife, whom she's been tasked with helping to assist, has been nothing but kind and nice to her.

It makes it a little harder to literally roll around with this woman's husband when she's been so nice, right?

In the clip, Aaron professes to understand how she's feeling about the matter; after all, he's carrying on behind his wife's back with another woman.

But as soothing and charming as he sounds while reassuring Hannah, not a word out of his mouth seems authentic or remorseful.

And those bedroom eyes of his merely suggest he's more than happy to keep carrying on with their sexcapades.

Hannah says she wants to start a family but can't have one with him.

And he lets her know that they can't have a family while Sarah still exists.

He also claims that God is somehow the architect of their lives and actions and that he'll one day bless them with sons.

Good old Aaron suggests that God has given them the stamp of approval to carry out their affair.

But there's something far more insidious beneath the surface as Sarah is positioned as an obstacle between God-sanctioned greatness.

Related: Yoga Teacher Killer: The Trust Story of Kaitlin Armstrong and Moriah Wilson

It doesn't bode well for the woman who will eventually turn up dead, right?

Mackenize Cardwell and Ryan McPartlin star in this scandalous new flick, and we cannot wait to see how it unfolds!

Amish Affair premieres Saturday, July 6 at 8/7c on Lifetime. Until then, check out our exclusive clip below!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. She is an insomniac who spends late nights and early mornings binge-watching way too many shows and binge-drinking way too much tea. Her eclectic taste makes her an unpredictable viewer with an appreciation for complex characters, diverse representation, dynamic duos, compelling stories, and guilty pleasures. You'll definitely find her obsessively live-tweeting, waxing poetic, and chatting up fellow Fanatics and readers. Follow her on X.