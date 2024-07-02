Grey's Anatomy Season 21: Cast and Character Guide

Twenty-one seasons is enough to make your head spin, isn't it?

Grey's Anatomy, one of TV's longest-running successes and a record-breaker in its own right, will enter its 21st season this fall.

Talk about job security, at least for the show's most senior cast members.

But as you can imagine, running a show over the course of nearly two decades means a lot of changes have to be made to keep things fresh.

Between storylines coming to a natural end and cast members leaving on their own, each season of Shonda Rhimes' smash hit has come with cast shakeups.

So far, we know that a couple of beloved characters won't be sticking around for the long term: Jake Borelli and Midori Francis have confirmed they will be exiting the show, so we're saying goodbye to Levi Schmidt and Mika Yasuda.

We're expecting a return to a longer season this year after season 20 was cut in half due to production delays resulting from Hollywood strikes.

And with several big cliffhangers looming over us since the Grey's Anatomy Season 20 finale, the next installment has a lot of ground to cover.

In the meantime, we're taking a look at the cast returning for Season 21, starting with those who have been with us since the Grey's Anatomy series premiere.

Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey

As the show's namesake, Meredith has been the main character and major staple on the show since day one.

The show has evolved quite a lot in recent years, making her into more of a background character, and allowing new generations of doctors to shine.

Truth be told, we're not entirely certain how much of Meredith we'll be seeing in Season 21.

Ellen Pompeo has long since left the show as a series regular, showing up in far fewer episodes than normal since that bombshell announcement.

But something tells me that we'll keep seeing her face around the hospital.

Considering her name is in both the show's title and on the hospital's sign, it seems a little unbelievable that we could ever truly say goodbye.

Last season, she and her boyfriend Nick (Scott Speedman) finally seemed to figure their issues out, deciding in the finale to buy a home and settle down in Boston.

It's the happy ending we've always wanted for her after everything she's been through, so even if it means she'll spend less time in Seattle, we're just glad she's thriving.

Pompeo is set to star in a new Hulu original called Natalia, following the true story of a family who adopted a child that they began to suspect was actually an adult.

Depending on Pompeo's schedule, chances are high that Meredith will be away a bit more next season.

Hopefully, there's still plenty of time for her to show up when she needs to.

Given the drama with Catherine Fox last season, it seems highly likely that Meredith will have to step in to smooth some things over.

Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

Grey's Anatomy might survive without its titular character, but there's no universe where it could do without the incredible Miranda Bailey.

One of the only original cast members remaining, Chandra Wilson has always brought her A-game to this role, stealing the scene every time she's on screen.

Miranda is an attending and the former Chief of Surgery who took a step down to focus on her family and well-being.

She and her husband, Ben Warren (who has spent the last six years starring on Grey's Anatomy spinoff, Station 19) share three children.

Thanks to the Station 19 series finale, we know that their oldest two boys will go on to graduate from college and their daughter will grow up to join the same firehouse that Warren has just left.

But despite knowing that the family will have a beautiful future, it's still exciting to know that their stories will be focused back on Grey's Anatomy.

Bailey has been struggling a lot, especially lately, with fears about Ben getting hurt on the job, and it's made it difficult for her to focus at work.

Her big project these days has been whipping the new intern class into shape, of which she's done an excellent job.

Now that the interns have passed their exams, we can't wait to see what Miranda does next.

The finale showed her laying it all on the line to threaten to leave if Catherine fired one of her interns, so tensions are already high.

Since Ben will return to the hospital to finish his surgical residency now that Station 19 has come to an end, we have to wonder how working together will impact their relationship.

It has made things complicated for the two of them in the past, so we'll see how things play out as they return to work in the fall.

James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber

Ah, Dr. Webber. He's a fan favorite, to be sure, and one of the best characters on the show.

But is this man ever going to retire?

It seems like he may be facing some sort of cognitive decline, which might actually push him to lay down his scalpel for good.

But given that his wife is spiraling into some literal villain and he's likely going to have to deal with the fallout, Webber will have plenty to focus on outside of the operating room.

Plus, he's always been a teacher and mentor since the show began, so we expect to see him embody that role a bit more going forward, too.

After saying goodbye to his daughter, Maggie, when Kelly McCreary left the show during Season 19, Richard has been in need of family connection. Let's hope he gets it in Season 21!

Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren

The doctor is in!

In a move that shocked literally no one, ABC announced that Jason George would be returning to Grey Sloan after Station 19 closed its doors for the last time.

We couldn't be happier to have Dr. Warren back at the hospital.

He'll need to finish his residency, but he'll slide right back into place as the "dad" of the group, bringing with him years of experience he now has as a first responder.

His presence will also do wonders for Miranda's peace of mind, and maybe his friendship with Webber will get a nice renaissance that we haven't seen in a while.

I'm fully prepared that Ben will have a hard time initially with the transition, but I'm also thrilled that we get to keep this piece of Station 19 close to our hearts over at Grey Sloan.

Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt

If Owen Hunt has no haters, then I am dead.

I have never been able to forgive this man for how he treated Cristina Yang.

Specifically, when he screamed at her at a baby's birthday party for having had an abortion on Grey's Anatomy Season 8 Episode 12.

Sorry, not sorry; I hold a grudge.

He'll be back for more shenanigans with his wife, Teddy, who is also the worst, and unfortunately for us all, we'll have to put up with whatever the writers have in store for the two of them.

I'm going to continue to hold out hope that it's something diabolical, and we'll get to say goodbye to this guy for good.

Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman

Teddy has been through a lot, I'll give her that.

Having lost not one, but two, relationships to tragic deaths, it's hard not to feel some sympathy for her. Her best friend and secret lover died on 9/11, and later she lost her husband tragically during surgery.

But she still has a long history of cheating on her partners, and that's a difficult pill to swallow.

Now that she and Owen seem to finally be in a good place with their relationship, maybe the two of them can ride off into the sunset together and never return.

Season 21 should bring some excitement for both of them after Catherine unceremoniously fired them because of their involvement with Meredith's secret research.

Time will tell whether their careers will be saved or if they'll be picking up shifts at the free clinic next season.

Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Amelia Shepherd is a criminally underrated character on Grey's Anatomy.

Her story started on the Grey's universe's first spinoff, Private Practice, where she worked alongside Dr. Addison Montgomery in a co-op medical practice in Los Angeles.

Her backstory is devastating: a recovering addict who lost her father to a violent crime, her fiance to an overdose, and her newborn baby to a rare brain abnormality, Amelia eventually moved to Seattle to be closer to her brother, Derek, and his family.

Then she lost Derek, too, prompting her to deliver one of the saddest lines in Grey's Anatomy history.

Every man I've ever loved has died, including my baby. So thank you, universe. Amelia Permalink: Every man I've ever loved has died, including my baby. So thank you, universe.

In the past few seasons, Amelia has been unlucky in love but has given birth to a beautiful child she shares with Atticus Lincoln.

Season 20 teased a relationship with newcomer Monica Beltran, but who knows if that will actually go anywhere given the state of the show's LGBTQ+ representation.

Debbie Allen as Dr. Catherine Fox

Catherine is in her villain era, and we're not sure what to make of it.

Season 20 ended with the boss of all bosses slashing employment out from under most of her best doctors.

She then came face-to-face with Bailey and a room full of interns telling her that they would walk out if she fired Lucas, which she planned to do.

In Season 21, we're wondering if Catherine will get a redemption arc, or if she'll continue to spiral.

There's also the fact that she's living with cancer, so will the writers bring that back to the forefront of her story?

It'll be interesting to see how she handles herself going forward, and what role her husband, Richard Webber, will play in it all.

Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson

Poor Jo has been through it, hasn't she?

Abandoned at a firehouse as an infant, abused by her first husband, and abandoned again by her second husband (we'll never forgive you for that, Alex Karev), Jo seems to finally have the life she deserves.

She's happily partnered up with her best friend, Link, and the two of them form a sweet blended family: Jo's daughter, Luna, and the son Link shares with Amelia, Scout.

After a pregnancy scare and ultimately deciding to wait on having more children, the Season 20 finale revealed that Jo is, in fact, pregnant.

Sometimes you have to wonder if there's nothing more interesting a show can do with a female character. It's either traumatize her or get her pregnant.

Anyway, hopefully, this means Carina DeLuca (who is also pregnant!) will make an appearance as her OBGYN throughout the season.

Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln

Survivor of childhood cancer, golden retriever in a man's body, lovable himbo: we love to love Link.

His relationships on the show have been complicated, but he's usually been a pretty incredible partner.

Even now, he maintains a good co-parenting relationship with Amelia while shacking up with Jo and raising their kids together.

Of course, he doesn't yet know that baby #3 is on the horizon, but we can't imagine him having a negative reaction to that news, even if it takes him a minute to get used to the idea.

Grey's Anatomy isn't exactly known for giving women perfect and uncomplicated pregnancies, so if I had to bet, I'd say Link will have his work cut out for him as a support partner to Jo during her pregnancy.

Will he propose to Jo and finally get the marriage he's always wanted? We're rooting for you, kid.

Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu

If I'm being honest, I'm surprised Winston hasn't already been written out of the show.

His relationship with Maggie Pierce was good for some drama, but without her, he's offering little to the show.

In Season 20, he connected with Beltran, which was a disappointment for those of us who hoped to see Beltran with Amelia.

Suffice it to say that whatever direction the writers take Winston in going forward is likely to either be boring or annoying.

Hopefully, they can find a way to make him less sulky and more of a person that other people want to be around.

His friendship with Richard will probably be important going forward, depending on what we're about to see the latter go through, so we'll hope for some character improvement for Winston.

Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin

If Adelaide Kane looks familiar to you, you may have seen her face on TikTok.

Her rise from social media star to Grey's Anatomy regular has been quick and exciting.

We know relatively little about her character's backstory.

She has a brother who pretends to be a doctor but is actually a fraud preying on vulnerable people on the internet, and she was raised by hippies who left most of the "adulting" to their daughter.

Millin has proven herself to be a good friend and a capable doctor.

Season 20 hinted briefly at a romance between Jules and fellow intern Yasuda, but since Yasuda's time at Grey Sloan is coming to an end, we don't expect much to come from that.

Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams

Can anyone say, "nepo baby?"

Okay, fine, we love Lucas, but it's true: he's the son of one of the late Dr. Derek Shepherd's sisters.

All we know is that his mom is not Amelia, but it hasn't been revealed yet which sister is his mother.

Lucas is in a bit of a pickle after his actions led to a patient's death last season. As a result, Catherine is in the process of firing him when the finale ends.

But Lucas has made himself valuable to his colleagues in more ways than one, and they all show up to support him — including Dr. Bailey.

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 17, Dr. Marsh seems to informally diagnose Lucas with ADHD, but nothing has come of that revelation yet. Will the writers bring that back to focus as Lucas moves forward into his career?

Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan

Speaking of mental health, Dr. Kwan revealed during Season 20 that he's dealt with depression and suicidal ideations, which was a huge moment for his character.

Blue is an interesting character with a complex history.

Having had to focus on taking care of his mother, he was unable to attend medical school in the United States and instead went to a less prestigious school outside the country.

He has held some shame about that but ultimately showed that he doesn't regret deciding to prioritize his family.

The biggest event so far with this character happened during the finale when we found out that his ex-fiance is in the hospital and has no clue who he is due to memory loss.

Fans are clamoring to find out more about that relationship, and it seems inevitable that Season 21 will dive into it.

Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith

Griffith's history at Grey Sloan goes all the way back to her birth.

The young doctor was born at the hospital and sadly lost her mother during childbirth.

She was raised by her grandmother, who now suffers from Alzheimer's, and Simone has bonded with Meredith a bit over their shared trauma.

Griffith has had a tumultuous on-again-off-again relationship with Lucas, and she ultimately left her fiance because of her conflicted feelings for her colleague.

Whether Simucas is meant to be isn't clear yet, but let's hope someone comes up with a better couple name if they are.

Heading into the new season, there will be plenty of drama to go around for all of our young doctors.

Natalie Morales as Dr. Monica Beltran

One of Season 20's most exciting new cast additions was Natalie Morales.

You've seen her in smash hits like Parks and Recreation, Dead to Me, and White Collar.

She joined Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Monica Beltran, a recently divorced member of the LGBTQ+ community and Grey Sloan's newest Chief of Pediatric Surgery.

Early in her time on the show, it looked like there would be an enemies-to-lovers storyline between Beltran and Amelia, but that seemed to be put on hold after Beltran turned down Amelia's request for a date.

Instead, Beltran has been hooking up with Winston, who has finally come to terms with his split from Maggie.

Who Beltran will end up with remains a mystery, but we're excited to find out (as long as it's Amelia).

Scott Speedman as Dr. Nick Marsh

It took a long time for Meredith Grey to find love after losing her husband, but it seems she finally has.

Nick started as an organ transplant patient whom Meredith treated and initially shared a connection with, but they went their separate ways for quite a while.

He eventually returned, and the two have had some drama, but Season 20 showed them figuring things out.

Nick has followed Meredith across the country more than once as she pursued her career goals, but it looks like they might be finally ready to settle down in Boston for good.

Scott Speedman is set to star in Teacup, a horror series coming to Peacock, and we don't yet know what that means for his Grey's Anatomy Character.

If we had to guess, he and Meredith will make a couple of minor appearances throughout Season 21, leaving plenty of time for Pompeo and Speedman to focus on other projects.

Jaicy Elliot as Dr. Taryn Helm

Despite having relatively little personal drama as of late, Dr. Helm is still a staple on Grey's Anatomy.

Elliot has been on the show as Helm since Season 14, and her character has been well-liked by most fans.

During Season 20, though, she acted mostly as background filler for other characters.

Her relationship with intern Mika Yasuda (which was entirely inappropriate considering Helm's position as Chief Resident) fizzled out.

Helm appeared on Station 19 a few times, even getting the honor of telling Dr. Carina DeLuca that her IVF cycle worked.

We'll see if Season 21 is kinder to Helm — maybe the writers will give her something more exciting to do next year.

With such a full cast and considering the budget-saving measures that some networks are taking, we may not see our favorite characters as often as we'd like.

The new normal is taking some getting used to.

But we're excited to see where Season 21 takes these doctors, especially the remaining interns-turned-residents of the M.A.G.Y.K. class.

Stay tuned for more news from us, and we'll let you know what we find out from ABC about next season!

In the meantime, let us know in the comments which characters you're most looking forward to in Season 21 and who you could do without.

