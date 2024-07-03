Must-Have TV Guests for Our Independence Day Party

You know what they say -- the guests make the party.

OK, nobody says that, but they should!

Your invited guests do the heavy lifting for any celebration.

TV Fanatics that we are, we can't think of anyone we'd love to attend the festivities more than our favorite TV characters.

Here's who we're inviting to our 4th of July party!

Richie - The Bear

Right off the bat, Richie understands the concept of "play cousin" so well that he'd literally fit right in because of that alone.

He's brash and uncouth, sure, but he's also just a damn good time and pure entertainment.

He can fit into any environment and have some of the best conversations or debates about movies, music, and books, all the while making fun of people for their hot dog condiments.

Whether we get off the books Richie, who knows how to party with the best of him, or Professional Richie, who knows how to organize the event and ensure that everything runs smoothly, you're getting the best of Richie! (Jasmine Blu)

Bobby Nash - 9-1-1

Captain Bobby Nash is both the leader at the 118 and the resident chef.

Known for whipping up one hell of a meal for his team, Bobby’s also known at home for manning the grill whenever there’s a party.

Considering that neither the team nor his family ever has any complaints about his talents in the kitchen, he’s the #1 person you want to call to marinate the meat and make sure everything is cooked to perfection at the 4th of July barbecue! (Whitney Evans)

Beth Dutton - Yellowstone

Beth's fierce and unapologetic attitude would bring a bold and fiery energy to the party.

The Yellowstone favorite's sharp wit and take-no-prisoners approach to life would make for some intense and interesting conversations.

Beth may be intense, but when it comes to letting her hair down, she’s rarely outmatched. (Carissa Pavlica)

Clark Kent/Superman - Your Pick!

Any Clark or Superman will do, but I've always been most partial to Dean Cain from Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman myself.

Superman has always represented an American protector who stands for "truth, justice, and the American way."

What could be more patriotic than that?

Plus, it doesn't hurt that his costume colors go well with standard July 4th party décor. (Jessica Kosinski)

Alice - The Way Home

If you watch The Way Home, you know the likelihood that Alice may disappear in the middle of the celebration or return to it later inexplicably soaking wet is high.

However, Alice loves a good social event and she gets along with pretty much everyone.

She may even pull out the guitar and give us a little performance. (Jasmine Blu)

King Alfred - The Last Kingdom

I love history, especially the history of England, from the Celts and the Roman takeover all the way through to the end of the Tudor line. My choice would be King Alfred from The Last Kingdom.

From a historical standpoint, I’d want to know more details about several of the battles that took place during his reign, and more about the relationship between Wessex and Mercia.

From the fictional standpoint, I’d want to understand the logic of placing so much trust in the priests around him and so little in Uhtred despite Uhtred coming through for him time and time again.

It has absolutely nothing to do with Independence Day and the July 4 celebration, but, in its own way, England was coming together as a country, much like America would do centuries later. It took politics, power, and war for both.

Not very fun for a party, but I’m done with those days unless there’s some single malt Scotch in the house, preferably a 14-year Glenlivet! (Thomas Godwin)

Lucifer Morningstar - Lucifer

For Lucifer, partying is a way of life. He’s willing to put all seriousness on the back burner to entertain others.

He’s quick on his feet and always has a sarcastic quip to keep the conversation going.

Even better, he’s an ace on the piano and a singer to boot. He can be our entertainment! (Carissa Pavlica)

Leon Black - Curb Your Enthusiasm

He is absolutely hilarious, knows how to have a good time, calls it as he sees it, and definitely has an abundance of entertaining stories worth hearing. (Eve Pierpont)

David Rose and Stevie Budd, Schitt’s Creek

We would sit off to the side, complaining about the heat (while wearing sweaters and flannels for some reason), sharing some gossip, and drinking something frozen from a hollowed-out pineapple. (Haley White)

Ted Lasso - Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso's infectious positivity and charm would surely brighten up any gathering.

His ability to connect with people and create a sense of camaraderie would make the party feel inclusive and joyous.

He’s at his best when spirits are high, and we’d like to think he’d get as much from the party as he would give. (Carissa Pavlica)

Barney Gumble - The Simpsons

An outdoor party in the middle of summer? Yeah, I’m not worrying about the scintillating conversation and witty bon mots. I want guests who are there to rage!

And when you invite Barney Gumble, you’re inviting a guy who’s sure to show up with a case of Duff and leave with a lampshade on his head.

We don’t often get to see the auteur behind Pukahontas blackout in environments other than Moe’s Tavern, so a backyard barbecue could make for an interesting change of pace.

Honorable mention goes to other animated lushes of note, including Bender from Futurama, Randy Marsh from South Park, and Sterling Archer from Archer.

Of course, with that guest list, you want to make sure to host a fireworks-free shindig. These are not guys who should be allowed near explosives. (Tyler Johnson)

Villanelle - Killing Eve

Villanelle's unpredictable and thrilling personality would make for an exciting and adventurous party atmosphere.

Her fashion sense and dramatic flair would be a hit. But we might need to hide the knives.

You never know what side of Villanelle will descend upon us! (Carissa Pavlica)

The interns - Grey's Anatomy

Like most of the younger brood, especially on Grey's Anatomy, they love any good reason to bring booze and party.

They'll also bring the relationship drama, entertainment, and they're all pretty enough to lounge by the pool. (Jasmine Blu)

Leslie Knope - Parks and Recreation

Leslie's enthusiasm for celebrations and her organizational skills would make the party incredibly fun and well-planned.

Her love for her friends and her country would shine through.

Every 4th of July party needs at least one patriotic guest, and her infectious zeal would bleed through to the others in attendance. (Carissa Pavlica)

Judd Ryder - 911: Lone Star

Who better to invite than 9-1-1: Lonestar favorite Judd? He's a grill master from Texas who knows his barbacoa and barbecue.

'Nuff said.

Judd is going to come in, make himself at home, man the grill, and be the perfect entertainment. (Jasmine Blu)

Elsbeth Tascioni - Elsbeth

Hey! Who stole the clam dip? No need to worry at this party. Elsbeth Tascioni is on the scene, and if something is amiss, she’ll get to the root of it.

She can pull words out of even the most reluctant party-goer with an inquisitive nature.

She’s so good, they won’t even notice that they’ve suddenly become one of the chattiest guests! (Carissa Pavlica)

Lucas Bouchard - When Calls the Heart

Lucas is When Calls the Heart's most well-traveled, charismatic fellow who, more often than not, puts the needs of others before his own. With so much experience, he’s learned a lot about festivities around the world.

He was the man who first introduced skyward holiday lanterns to Hope Valley, a tradition we hope has remained.

Sure, he’s Canadian, but know he won’t hold that against us. We can only imagine what sparkling nuances he’d bring to our 4th of July party. (Carissa Pavlica)

Penelope Garcia - Criminal Minds

If you watch Criminal Minds, you know Penelope Garcia would bring all the personality and fun, maybe some games too.

She's a great conversationalist, and something tells me she'd bring some great snacks. (Jasmine Blu)

There you have it, folks! Even if you disagree with some of our picks, you can't deny that this assemblage of guests would make for one memorable BBQ?

Who would you invite to your patriotic shindig?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts!