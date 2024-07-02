Sirens Adds Kevin Bacon, Glenn Howerton to Its Already-Impressive Cast

Sirens is quickly shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated series of 2025.

As we reported yesterday, the Netflix dark comedy from Maid showrunner Molly Smith Metzler has cast Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock in its lead roles.

Now, Deadline is reporting that the cast has been further fleshed out with two more beloved stars.

Kevin Bacon and Glenn Howerton have both signed on to co-star with the trio of talented ladies.

Bacon will play Peter Kell the billionaire husband of Moore's Michaela Kell.

Howerton -- arguably the modern master of portraying entitled d-bags -- will play Ethan Corbin II, a friend of the Kells, who, according to Deadline, is in the process of "rapidly burning through his trust fund."

The limited series -- which is based on a play that Metzler wrote during her time at Julliard -- takes entirely over the course of a single weekend at the Kells' house.

Fahy plays Devon, the elder sister of Alcock's Simone, who has been hired as Michaela's assistant.

Concerned about the inappropriately close relationship between boss/mentor and employee/protege, Devon attempts to intervene.

Presumably, her actions bring her into conflict with the rich and powerful Kells, and wackiness ensues.

The series is being described as a "female-driven dark comedy," but we're guessing Bacon and Howerton will enjoy some humorous moments of their own.

Both actors haven't exactly been wanting for work in recent months.

This week will see the release of two highly anticipated films starring Bacon -- MaXXXine and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F -- and the esteemed Hollywood vet is coming off the success of a different Netflix project, Leave The World Behind.

As for Howerton, he's heading into his 17th (!!!) season playing Dennis Reynolds on It's Always Sunny In Philadephia, a show he's been executive producing with his costars since way back in 2005.

In the past year, he's starred in Blackberry and Fool's Paradise, which was directed by his fellow Always Sunny regular Charlie Day.

