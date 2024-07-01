Sirens: Netflix Series Casts Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock, Meghann Fahy

Netflix has never had trouble attracting top acting talent, but the upcoming series Sirens features an unusually stacked roster, even by the streaming giant's lofty standards.

According to a new report from Deadline, Netflix has recruited Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock, and Meghann Fahy to star in its upcoming limited series Sirens.

The show, described as "a female-driven, dark comedy" is the brainchild of Maid creator Molly Smith Metzler.

After Maid made a splash on Netflix in 2021, the streamer extended a creative deal to Metzler, of which Sirens will be the first official project.

The series is adapted from the play Elemeno Pea, which Metzler wrote when she was at Julliard.

Related: The Age of the Renewed Limited Series: Is Network Execs' Fear of Commitment Bad For TV?

According to Deadline, the series will center around the complex relationship between sisters played by Fahy and Alcock.

Fahy's Devon is fiercely protective of younger sister Simone (Alcock), who has developed an inappropriately close relationship with her billionaire boss, played by Moore.

Moore's character, Michaela Kell, is described as an "enigmatic socialite" who has taken Simone under her wing, much to Devon's dismay.

In other words, if you wanted psychological complexity and complex character dynamics, you got 'em!

As for the cast, Netflix is going all in with three actresses at the peak of their powers.

Obviously, Julianne Moore is a living legend who elevates every project she gets involved with.

And Meghann Fahy is coming off of an Emmy-nominated performance on The White Lotus Season 2.

Alcock, of course, recently gained a new level of fame thanks to her work as the young Rhaenyra Targaryen on the first season of House of the Dragon.

Related: Small Screen Icons: Strong and Impactful Female Characters

The fact that all of these top talents were drawn to the same project is a testament to how highly regarded Metzler has become in recent years.

The Margaret Qualley-starrer Maid racked up Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and became one of Netflix's most-watched shows of the year.

The streamer wisely decided to extend its partnership with Metzler, and expectations for Sirens couldn't be much higher.

What do you think, TV fanatics?

With its loaded roster and dark, female-driven story, is Sirens in a position to become this year's Big Little Lies?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts!

Tyler Johnson is an Associate Editor for TV Fanatic and the other Mediavine O&O sites. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, cooking, and, of course, watching TV. You can Follow him on X and email him here at TV Fanatic.