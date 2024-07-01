The Equalizer Season 5: Cast & Character Guide

After four seasons, Queen Latifah has established The Equalizer as a quality mainstay of epic entertainment proportions, but is that really that surprising?

It's Queen Latifah!

The Equalizer has certainly come a long way since it first premiered in 2021, but the show has only gotten better without ever losing sight of its source material or straying from the aspects of the series that make fans tune in every week.

While she could go back to her CIA days, Robyn prefers to balance her time as a badass vigilante in the Big Apple with being a cool mom to Delilah, her teenage daughter.

The show mixed things up over the first three seasons, especially by swapping out Chris Noth due to off-screen drama.

But with Queen Latifah leading the charge, 'The Equalizer' stays at the top of CBS's hit list, bringing loads of action and Latifah's star power to small screens everywhere!

What Is The Equalizer About?

At the heart of the series is Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman in the bustling streets of New York City.

She's not just a single mom to her sharp-witted daughter, Delilah, but also a woman with a shadowy past that adds to her mystique.

Armed with a formidable array of talents, Robyn's on a mission to be the guardian angel for the downtrodden and the last line of defense for those with nowhere else to turn.

As is her calling, Robyn swoops in like a superhero, using her skills to right wrongs and give hope to the hopeless.

It's not just about helping others; she's also chasing her own redemption, navigating a path where her past meets her present in unexpected ways.

Robyn McCall is the fearless force you want on your side in a city where every corner hides a new challenge, and every alley holds a secret.

After an intense ending of season 4, The Equalizer left a few pivotal plot points in the air, namely Mel's desire to focus on her PTSD and, most shockingly, Marcus Dant's new position in California.

Tory Kittles, who plays Marcus Dante, has stated that he wants the new season to "finally confront Dante's truth serum confession" and figure out "what's going to happen with McCall and Dante."

Queen Latifah

Role: Robyn McCall

Robyn McCall is a divorced mom and former CIA agent navigating the challenges of single parenthood. But when the sun sets, she transforms into a street-smart vigilante, blazing through alleys and righting wrongs.

She's just another mom to most, but to her inner circle, she's the Equalizer—secretly fighting the good fight and lending a helping hand to those who need it most.

Once upon a time, Robyn had the most incredible dad who guided her every step of the way. But when he tragically passed away, life threw her a curveball.

Luckily, a compassionate judge gave her a second shot, and boy, did she run with it. Robyn joined the army and then the CIA, where the amazing William Bishop showed her the ropes.

And guess what? During a top-secret mission, she met Miles Fulton, the love of her life.

They even had a super-cute daughter named Delilah together. But juggling motherhood and a high-octane career wasn't easy, and sadly, it led to Robyn and Miles going their separate ways.

Season 4 ended rough for McCall, and viewers everywhere likely shared the heartache she felt after confessing her feelings to Marcus only to have to say goodbye at the same time.

Not only does Latifah rock the screen in The Equalizer, but she also serves as the show's executive producer.

The woman is a powerhouse. Thanks to her fabulous acting career, Latifah's trophy shelf is practically bursting at the seams.

Remember her unforgettable role as Mama Morton in the musical hit Chicago?

That performance scored her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, plus nods for a Golden Globe and a SAG Award. She's a true superstar, shining bright in every role she takes on!

Known for:

30 Rock (2010)

Single Ladies (2011-2012)

Empire (2017)

Star (2016-2019)

Tory Kittle

Role: Marcus Dante

Marcus Dante is a savvy, high-ranking detective in the NYPD with a sharp eye and two rambunctious boys to raise on his own. At first, he's all business and totally not into Robyn's meddling in his cases.

But hold onto your hats because everything changes when Marcus learns that Robyn's the mastermind behind all those vigilante antics.

He sees her heart of gold and realizes they make a dynamic duo.

Cue the bonding montage and boom! They're not just partners -- they're the best buds who've got each other's backs, especially after Bishop takes off.

Marcus is Robyn's go-to guy now, making sure justice gets served with a side of excellent teamwork!

The ending of Season 4 saw Marcus take a new position that would disrupt every aspect of his life, but it wasn't much of a choice, considering he would've been on desk duty for God knows how long if he hadn't taken the promotion.

This isn't Kittles' first rodeo as a detective. He's already made waves on TV, especially in the hit series True Detective, where he teamed up with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey.

But Kittles didn't stop there as he jumped to the big screen with a splashy debut in Tigerland, sharing scenes with Colin Farrell. Talk about a star-studded career!

Known for:

Sons of Anarchy (2008-2011)

True Detective (2014)

The Catch (2016)

Colony (2016-2018)

Adam Goldberg

Role: Harry Keshegian

Harry Keshegian is a tech whiz and Melody's main squeeze, but he's not your average geek -- more like a gruff teddy bear with a knack for cracking codes and unearthing secrets with Robyn by his side.

Sure, he's got a bit of a paranoid streak, but can you blame him after all those close calls?

Harry's got a rap sheet, too, including a brush with the law for spilling the beans on a communist politician.

And get this -- his brainchild, a super user-friendly program, got governments all hot and bothered, even catching the eye of the Russians.

But here's the kicker: Harry's no sellout. He sticks to his guns, turning down shady gigs left and right.

Oh, and did we mention he's a hacking whiz? He's busted into CIA systems like it's a game of cat and mouse with terrorists.

Harry Keshegian, folks -- where tech genius meets heart of gold.

Goldberg's made a name for himself with standout performances in iconic movies like Dazed and Confused, A Beautiful Mind, and Saving Private Ryan.

But that's not all! He also starred in Between Us, a fabulous feature that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, where he shone alongside Olivia Thirlby and Ben Feldman.

That's definitely one way to make your filmography pop.

Known for:

Franklin & Bash (2013)

Fargo (2014)

Taken (2018)

God Friended Me (2019)

Liza Lapira

Role: Melody "Mel" Bayani

Melody "Mel" Bayani is the fearless former Air Force sniper turned bar owner extraordinaire.

This gal runs a hotspot that's not just for drinks -- think covert ops and top-secret rendezvous.

A proud Filipina, Melody has faced her fair share of haters but always rises above with style and grace.

Trained by the best of the best, she's a sniper so sharp her mentor called her the cream of the crop.

But she's also paid her dues because her military journey wasn't all smooth sailing -- betrayal on a mission turned things upside down.

Thankfully, Mel has skills for days. Whether she's picking off bad guys from a mile away or taking them down up close and personal, she's a force to be reckoned with.

Together with Robyn, her military buddy turned BFF, and Harry, the tech genius who stole her heart, they run a joint where adventure meets a cold brew.

But don't let the bar scene fool you -- Mel's still got her eagle eye sharp and ready for action -- sniper by day, a party host by night, and an all-around badass.

Lapira recently lit up the screen in the Myriad Pictures feature film Modern Persuasion, sharing the spotlight with Daniella Pineda and Alicia Witt.

This fabulous film even made its debut at the 2020 Cannes Virtual Market.

Let's not forget her memorable role in Crazy, Stupid, Love, in which she starred alongside a stellar cast that included Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, and Marisa Tomei. She's got versatility in volumes.

Known for:

Animal Kingdom (2018)

The Good Doctor (2018)

NCIS: New Orleans (2019)

Nancy Drew (2019-2021)

Laya DeLeon Hayes

Role: Delilah

Delilah is not your average teen despite starting off feeling a bit neglected and rebellious with all the usual characteristics of teen angst.

But things take a wild turn when Delilah uncovers her mom's secret identity as the ultimate crime-fighting vigilante.

Cue the superhero music because once Delilah knows the scoop, their bond goes from zero to hero in no time flat.

Picture them teaming up, sharing secrets, and kicking bad guy butt together.

It's a total game-changer for these two, and suddenly, life's an adventure they're tackling side by side.

With Delilah and Robyn on the case, there's no telling what epic escapades await!

Hayes is a superstar who shot to fame with her outstanding role in the beloved animated series Doc McStuffins, which snagged BAFTA, Emmy, and Peabody Award nominations.

She also earned an NAACP Image Award nomination for her stellar performance. She's wowed audiences in adorable TV shows like Just Add Magic, Liv & Maddie, and Raven's Home.

Known for:

Cougar Town (2014)

Chicago Fire (2014)

Quantico (2018)

Code Black (2018)

Lorraine Toussaint

Role: Viola "Aunt Vi" Marsette

Aunt Vi, played by the fabulous Lorraine Toussaint, is Robyn's wise and artsy paternal aunt who's traded Milwaukee for the hustle and bustle of Robyn and Delilah's pad.

With her paintbrush in hand, Aunt Vi brings not just color but also oodles of warmth and wisdom to their home sweet home.

Imagine cozy chats over coffee, where Aunt Vi dishes out advice like nobody's business.

She's the kind of aunt who knows just what to say and when to say it, whether it's about life, love, or mixing paint colors.

Plus, with her artistic flair, their place is like a mini gallery where creativity blooms and good vibes flow.

So get ready for Aunt Vi to sprinkle some magic into their lives because, with her around, every day's a masterpiece in the making.

Toussaint is a total star, best known for her fantastic role as Rene Jackson in the super popular Lifetime drama series Any Day Now, which had everyone hooked from 1998 to 2002, and her incredible performance as defense attorney Shamala Green in the NBC legal drama Law & Order.

It's no wonder the actress has numerous awards nominations, including a Screen Actors Guild Award win in 2015.

Known for:

Into the Badlands (2018-2019)

The Village (2019)

The Good Fight (2020)

Your Honor (2020-2021)

Jennifer Ferrin

Role: Avery Grafton

Avery Grafton is the tough-as-nails district attorney who's had it out for Robyn from day one.

She's all about keeping her office squeaky clean and her reelection dreams alive, which means Robyn's antics are like a thorn in her side—embarrassing and a significant threat to her career.

But in season two, Robyn swoops in superhero style, saving Grafton from a dastardly assassination plot cooked up by a corrupt ADA and a shady criminal.

Talk about a wake-up call.

Suddenly, Grafton sees the light and realizes her office's pursuit of justice might need a serious makeover.

Thanks to Robyn's eye-opening truth bomb, Grafton puts the chase on hold with one tiny catch -- Robyn better stick to the straight and narrow from here on out.

It's a showdown of justice and redemption, with twists, turns, and maybe even a grudging respect brewing between these two fierce ladies.

Like most actors in television, Jennifer began with popular teen shows, appearing as a nervous girl in the incredibly popular Dawson's Creek, and since then, the actress has added a mountain of acting credits to her twenty years in the industry

Known for:

The Blacklist (2019)

Instinct (2019)

Evil (2019)

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (2022-2024)

Donal Logue

Role: Colton Fisk

Then there is Colton Fisk, the undercover agent with a knack for stirring up trouble wherever he goes.

He's on a mission to uncover the dirtiest of dirty agents and bring them to justice.

When he first crossed paths with Robyn, he made it clear their methods might clash, but when Colton calls, she's ready to dive into whatever mess he's cooked up.

And boy, trouble follows this guy like a magnet. Every time Colton pops back into Robyn's life, you can bet there's drama, danger, and maybe even a few explosions thrown in for good measure.

It's a rollercoaster ride of undercover antics and heart-pounding suspense.

Donal Logue is a television industry vet with a string of major roles that have kept fans glued to their screens for years.

He made us laugh as Sean Finnerty in Grounded for Life, then took charge in Terriers in 2010 and sent chills down our spines as the menacing Lee Toric in Sons of Anarchy, and brought gritty charm to Harvey Bullock in Gotham.

But he's not stopping there because the actor is gearing up for the upcoming J.J. Abrams series, Duster. Stay tuned for more awesomeness!

Known for:

Gotham (2014-2019)

What We Do in the Shadows (2021)

Law & Order: SVU (2014-2022)

Genius (2024)

There is no telling where the next season will take this cast of extraordinary characters, but we know The Equalizer will deliver more amazing stories that hook audiences all the way through the 2024-2025 broadcast season!

Joshua Pleming is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow him on X.