The Witcher Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

It's been a solid year since the last season of The Witcher dropped its first five episodes before concluding with the final three the following month, and while a lengthy wait is to be expected, the next season likely has fans frothing at the mouth.

It's hardly surprising since the series dropped the bombshell of Henry Cavill leaving the show due to behind-the-scenes drama, and now people want to know what that means for the series as a whole.

However, beyond this not-so-little casting shake-up, everything else about the series is still the same, apart from the epic conclusion of the third season that will bring the characters into vastly uncharted territories and worlds in the following season.

Grab your Witcher medallion because we're about to tell you everything we know so far about The Witcher Season 4!

Has The Witcher Been Renewed for Season 4?

Related: Sirens: Netflix Series Casts Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock, Meghann Fahy

Yes, The Witcher will be back in all its fantastical glory, but there's a chance most readers knew that since it was confirmed in August 2022 that the series would continue on the streaming platform.

The news likely reached all fans, considering the behind-the-scenes shake-up involving Henry Cavill's departure from the show and the news that Liam Hemsworth would be filling in his shoes.

What Is The Witcher About?

The adventure begins with Geralt of Rivia, Crown Princess Cirilla of Cintra, and the enigmatic quarter-elf sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, each navigating their own labyrinth of events across different timelines.

Their stories, rich with mystery and intrigue, eventually intertwine into a single, electrifying narrative.

Destiny's web ensnares Geralt and Ciri long before her birth, when Geralt unwittingly invokes the ancient "Law of Surprise," binding their fates together.

When their paths finally cross, Geralt steps into the role of Ciri's fierce protector, battling against those who seek to harness her Elder Blood and potent magic for dark purposes.

Amidst danger and deception, Geralt and Ciri must unite to safeguard her power and their world from looming threats.

Related: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan In Talks to Join Beef Season 2

The third season finale certainly left things up in the air with the trio of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri all on their own paths and missions, with ominous journeys set before them.

The one surefire aspect of the series that viewers can expect to see dealt with is the "multiple worlds, " though it has not yet been revealed how this multiverse will be utilized.

Creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt recently told Netflix regarding the fourth season, "It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia.

We're thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski's books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn't be our show if we didn't push our family of characters to their absolute limit -- stay tuned to see how the story ends."

How Many Episodes Will The Witcher Season 4 Have?

Though no official episode count has been released, there is a solid chance that the show will continue to release eight episodes as it has with the previous three seasons.

The series' source material is quite extensive, so it's likely that those in charge of the hit show have plenty to work with and aren't planning on to limit themselves.

Who Is In The Witcher Season 4?

Related: Netflix's Game Plan for Winning Over NFL Audiences

It's not unusual for shows to recast characters for one reason or another due to schedule complications or just the general ever-changing industry to keep up with trends and the audience's interests.

What rarely happens is a total recasting of the main character of a top-rated series, and with a show like The Witcher, where the story is derived from a beloved novel, fans have built an attachment to the actor's face portraying the character.

Especially when it's Henry Cavill's face.

By now, you've likely seen the "how it looks on the site and how it looks when it arrives" memes comparing Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth.

While many viewers were not happy, there is a solid chance it will spike viewership if just out of curiosity.

Liam Hemsworth (Workaholics) as Geralt

Anya Chalotra (Wanderlust) as Yennefer

Freya Allan (Into the Badlands) as Ciri

Related: Is Netflix Leaving Its Cancel-Happy Ways In The Past

Laurence Fishburne (Black-ish) as Regis

Sharlto Copley (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Leo Bonhart

James Purefoy (Land of Women) as Emhyr

Danny Woodburn (Billions) as Zoltan

Apart from the shocking news of Henry Cavill, every actor is expected to return to their respective characters as listed above with Fishburne, Copley, and Purefoy joining the cast as new characters to the live adaption.

Is There a Trailer for The Witcher Season 4?

Currently, Netflix has a teaser trailer prepared for audiences, and by teaser, we mean really teasing, as it does not reveal anything about the coming story or events.

It mainly establishes what many already know in the recasting of Geralt, but it still delivers all the atmosphere and drama that fans of the series have come to expect.

Related: The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

Check out the teaser trailer for The Witcher Season 4 below!

Fans of the series won't have to look far for that eventual plot and story trailer because here at TV Fanatic, we will serve it up to you on a silver platter the moment we get our hands on it!

Where Can I Watch The Witcher Season 4?

Fans of the show don't have to worry about it going anywhere because, like the first three seasons, the fourth will air on the streaming giant.

Viewers can catch up all the way to The Witcher Season 1 Episode 8 with the already aired seasons before the next drops all its episodes, bringing the series' sensational storytelling and complex characters back into the homes of audiences everywhere.

When Is The Premiere Date For The Witcher Season 4?

Since the series went into production in April, there is a bit of a wait for viewers as the series goes through a complex and lengthy post-production process.

At the moment, it's been reported that the series will not return before Summer 2025, though the streaming platform is no stranger to delays or even the very rare earlier release date.

Related: Fixated Females: 17 Duos Who Obsess Over Each Other

Netflix will undoubtedly announce the official date or at least the month of its release after an official trailer beyond a teaser has been prepared for the fans' viewing pleasure everywhere.

What Other Shows Are Premiering?

The next season of The Witcher will likely set the fandom forums ablaze with opinions about the show's direction, but once the dust settles and audiences have finished processing their feelings, Netflix has a plethora of amazing shows to keep viewers entertained.

If you have not yet had your fill of fantasy fun, catch up with the original class from The Umbrella Academy as the series about mysteriously powered kids now all grown up trying to save the world primarily from their own mistakes returns for a fourth and final season August 24.

Netflix is for lovers with Emily in Paris, the series about a young marketing associate who braves "The City of Light" with zero knowledge of the French language in a show created by Darren Star, responsible for hit series like Sex and The City, Younger, as well as And Just Like That...

Just because it's been almost two years since the Noah Centineo-led series The Recruit aired doesn't mean fans aren't still just as excited for another installment of the action-packed-with-a-side-of-sarcasm series set to return to the streamer on December 24 as an early Christmas gift.

For a bit of peace and tranquility with your romance, viewers can get up to speed with the critically acclaimed first five seasons of the romantic drama series Virgin River before the series comes back for a sixth season airing sometime in 2025.

Whatever and wherever The Witcher takes its new season with its new lead, we will be right there for the entire epic, fantastical journey because though Geralt is the protagonist, the strength of the series is in the characters he interacts with, which we have grown to love ourselves.

What were your first thoughts about Henry Cavill leaving the hit Netflix series?

Related: Emily in Paris Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

Are you excited about the additional cast and characters being introduced in the fourth season of the series?

Drop a comment below to let us know, and join us again when we start covering all your favorite new and returning shows!

Joshua Pleming is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow him on X.