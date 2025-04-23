27 Damn Fine Cops & Detectives Who Can Arrest Us Any Day

Typically, getting stopped, interrogated, or arrested by cops isn’t anyone’s idea of a good time.

However, if they’re anything like some of the law enforcement on our favorite shows, then maybe that’s enough to make us reconsider.

We’re talking all those good cops who make the world a little safer in their fictional worlds and look damn good while doing it.

(Disney/Raymond Liu (ABC))

From street cops and detectives, to GBI and FBI agents, there’s no shortage of law enforcement officers who protect and serve … looks and great vibes.

Given the prominence of crime and cop procedurals from broadcast to streaming, there’s no shortage of hot crime-solvers who take down baddies, protect without hesitation, and make the badge look good.

We wouldn’t mind getting arrested by these men and women in uniform, so check out our list!

Will Trent – Will Trent

(Daniel Delgado Jr/ Disney)

Fashionable, with a voice like honey, a knack for attention to detail, and the most precious sidekick onscreen with Betty, Will Trent is as delectable as it gets.

He’s one of the most compelling television characters onscreen, with a background that makes his devotion to solving crime feel authentic. He, better than many, understands how dark the world can be, but he also knows the importance of cleaning it up and protecting the vulnerable.

Let’s just say, if that tall drink of water in a three-piece suit came knocking on our doors, drawling about a warrant, we’re not resisting arrest. Just saying.

Mike Franks – NCIS: Origins

(Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Not since Jack Pearson has a mustache looked so good.

Mike Franks is the ultimate scene-stealer on NCIS: Origins, and that alone should be a crime, but he’s only one of many beautiful people on that squad. Seriously, the throwback NIS team is a feast for the eyes.

Bringing that ’90s swagger, trusty cowboy boots, and a no-nonsense demeanor that sets the tone for the entire team, Franks is the guy you want when the going gets tough.

There’s nobody else you’d want on a team, solving a case and leading the charge. And if he put us in his handcuffs, none of us would complain.

Detective Karadec – High Potential

(Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja)

We’d like to thank his parents for their service, because hot damn. Ahem.

But we’d also love to thank Karadec for his, because with him on the case, you know justice will be served, piping hot, just like him. Where were we?

While he started High Potential off on the rigid side, he turned out to be one of the most warm-hearted, endearing, and devoted detectives in the gig. He’s a genuinely great guy. There’s nothing he won’t do for the people he cares about, and yes, that includes our girl Morgan.

Clever, loyal, and a total softie beneath that guarded exterior, our screens are a little bit brighter with Karadec fighting crime.

Sergeant Athena Grant -9-1-1

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

Of course, Athena is one of the literal and metaphorical finest cops on television. She’s played by the queen, Angela Bassett. Is it just us, or does that woman never age? Like ever?

On a series that spends a great deal of time focusing on firefighters, it’s nice to have a trusted law enforcement officer who can carry those stories in the best way.

We may not trust all the cops in 9-1-1‘s universe, but we can always count on Athena Grant.

She’s brilliant, beautiful, and a force to be reckoned with, and the epitome of what makes entries on this list work.

Voight – Chicago PD

(Lori Allen/NBC)

Voight’s reputation precedes him on the streets of Chicago.

And though everything they say is true, Voight almost always does right by his loved ones and team, and you can trust that he has the best intentions when trying to keep the mean streets of Chicago and his people safe.

Truthfully, we’d rather get arrested by him these days than some time back, as he’s softened up a bit, but he’s no less dedicated to protecting and serving the great city of Chicago as best as he knows how.

Olivia Benson – Law & Order: SVU

(Peter Kramer/NBC)

Mariska Hargitay has been heating up our screens as the incomparable Olivia Benson for 26 seasons. Yes, one of the longest-running series on primetime, so naturally, she deserves every bit of recognition on this list.

Olivia Benson is stunning every day of the week, but she’s more than just a pretty face. She’s also one of the most empathetic, compassionate, victim-focused police officers onscreen.

She sets the groundwork for many other law enforcement officers in leading with sympathy and handling victims with care.

Not only is Liv Benson a damn fine cop, she’s #Goals.

Mark Trent – Found

(Matt Miller/NBC)

Detective Trent, or “Heavy Boots”, always means well, but sometimes he can be a bit of a nuisance.

Trent lets his feelings get in the way of his job, but that same sympathy and compassion make him such a great cop and ally to Gab and M&A.

He’s a man of integrity, and he has his own moral code, which makes him reliable and, as the others mention, “one of the good ones.”

The fact that he’s smoking hot and has great fashion sense is only a bonus.

J.J.- Criminal Minds: Evolution

(Michael Yarish/Paramount+ © 2022 ABC Studios Inc. and CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

JJ has been a staple of this series for well over a decade, and she’s still just as hot, whipsmart, and badass as the day we met her.

As she’s grown more confident in her role, and seasoned as an agent, she’s been one of the shining examples of what makes the BAU so great.

She’s certainly what keeps us coming back again.

Burgess, Atwater, Ruzek – Chicago PD

(Lori Allen/NBC)

This trio is the last standing in Chicago PD’s original cast of Voight’s Intelligence Unit, and for good reason.

You won’t find three more dedicated, loyal, and badass cops. You have to be when you’re in Intelligence, after all.

They’ve grown and reached new heights, including Burgess making detective, and Intelligence has never been more adept at what they do.

Also, did we mention how smoking hot they all are? Just saying.

Mike Valenzuela – Virgin River

(Netflix Screenshot)

We’re going to keep the love triangle stuff out of this. After all, if you ask us, we’re Team Brie and Brady.

But putting that aside, Mike is a genuinely decent guy.

He’s also the most trusted cop in Virgin River, and he’s proven to be quite an asset in a town that’s idyllic but not without its series of criminal activities and an underbelly.

Mike is one of the hottest bachelors in Virgin River, and we do mean hot. He’s certainly easy on the eyes even when he’s not easy on the crimefighting. But we wouldn’t have him any other way.

Kaya Blanke – Elsbeth

(Michael Parmelee/CBS)

Newly minted Detective Blanke is a vision, but she’s also one of Elsbeth’s greatest characters. She’s had incredible growth and a strong arc that resonates with viewers.

Determined, perceptive, and brilliant, she’s the perfect ally for Elsbeth at work and at home.

Their crime-solving abilities are top-tier together, and they have one of the most compelling friendships onscreen.

Blanke’s arc is interesting in that it explores the complexities and dynamics of her standing as a Black female detective in the NYPD and all the red tape and other things she must navigate.

Kate Beckett – Castle

(ABC/RON TOM)

Kate’s mother’s death is the inspiration behind her becoming a cop.

She kept her past a mystery but believed that there was more to the story than just a random murder.

All of her successes are attributed to her serious and professional nature, and she gets easily annoyed by Castle’s childlike approach to solving cases.

But what’s imistakable is that se’s a damn fine cop, and we still miss her to this day.

Harper and Lopez – The Rookie

(Disney/Raymond Liu (ABC))

Harper and Lopez are truly the most badass cops on The Rookie. They’re also the hottest. We don’t make the rules, we just state the facts.

Our modern-day Cagney & Lacy always deliver on action-packed badass moments and takedowns, impressive crime-fighting, and great humor, too.

Moms, wives, and detectives, there is no role these women can’t take on as they kick butt while doing it.

Harper and Lopez are proof that girls really do run this!

Elliot Stabler – Law & Order: Organized Crime

(Virginia Sherwood/Peacock)

Elliot Stabler is in his Zaddy Era, and we’re loving every single second of it.

He’s always been one of New York’s finest, and that has only become more pronounced with time.

Does he have his demons and struggles?

Yes, and he doesn’t always play by the book either, but he’s still a damn fine detective who knows how to solve crime and get te job down.

Sometimes, it’s by any means necessary. With him on the case, you feel a little bit safe, more protected, and sure that things will pan out and justice may actually happen.

Cole Ellis – Wild Cards

(Justine Yeung/The CW)

First of all, we’d like to congratulate Cole Ellis on his everything.

His parents had no idea they’d be creating a masterpiece, and we thank them for their service. No wonder Max loves him so much; he’s a rare piece.

We also thank Ellis for his service because, in addition to being an incredibly handsome man, he’s also very kind, compassionate, and honorable.

Ellis is exactly the type of man you want out in the world solving crime, whether it’s by himself or alongside the quirky Max. After all, they’re better together than they are apart.

With a standup guy like Ellis in the streets, we can always ensure that even when corruption is abound and others stray far from the lines, he’ll be there to protect and serve the best way possible. You know, while serving looks.

Carlos Reyes – 9-1-1: Lone Star

(Kevin Estrada/FOX)

Carlos’s transition from a regular cop to a Texas Ranger, like his father’s, was decent, and the arc opened the door for his crimefighting, including finding out the truth about who was behind his father’s death.

But prior to that, he was a damn fine cop, too. And no, not just because he’s ridiculously pretty to look at.

Carlos has a genuine passion for serving people and doing right by them.

He’s been in the field for all the right reasons, which makes him one of our favorite individuals on this list.

Mickey Fox – Fire Country/Sheriff Country

Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox in the CBS Series (Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Mickey Fox is an intriguing character who made her debut on Fire Country before getting a highly anticipated spinoff in Sheriff Country.

She’s fierce, flawed, and takes no crap from anyone, which makes her the perfect addition to the Bode family unit.

With Mickey on the scene, you can trust that Edgewater is safe and that the criminal element is kept at bay, and on top of that, we’d be lying if we didn’t mention how great Morena Baccarin looks in uniform!

Edwina Yen – Murder In A Small Town

(Kailey Schwerman/ FOX.)

There’s nothing hotter than a woman who is coming into her own.

Yen is incredibly street smart and a great read of people, which makes her fascinating to watch in the field.

She’s ambitious enough to want to keep climbing the ladder and prove herself in the field.

She’s fierce, fearless, and kind of badass, and she emerges as one of Murder in a Small Town‘s best characters.

She can arrest us on any day that ends in “y,” and we’d probably thank her for it.

FP Jones – Riverdale

FP Jones is tired of his treatment as the sheriff of Riverdale. He called it a day after Hiram Lodge crossed a line at his son’s wake. (Bettina Strauss/The CW)

FP is one of the best examples of turning your life around.

He went from being the leader of the Southside Serpents to taking over as the mysterious town’s Sheriff.

On a daily basis, he deals with everything from the Black Hood, the Gargoyle King, Edgar Evernever, and The Farm, a Fizzle Rocks epidemic, and most importantly, Hiram Lodge.

Bex – The Hunting Party

(David Astorga/NBC)

There’s nothing we enjoy more than an agent who knows how to get inside a baddie’s head, and Bex is the queen of that.

She’s beautiful, but naturally, beyond those stunning good looks is a whip-smart agent who can read pretty much everyone around her.

She’s fearless, relentless, determined, and a force of nature, especially when working alongside her trusty team.

Maggie & OA – FBI

(Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Technically, they’re FBI agents, but we’re not splitting hairs here.

We are splitting a spot for the FBI’s finest, though, because the only thing better than these two on their own is when they’re together.

Seriously, in their trusted hands, New York City never feels safer, and we definitely wouldn’t mind sitting in their interrogation room.

They can compel just about anything out of us with those looks.

Dante Torres – Chicago PD

(Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

No one else can fill out a white shirt as nicely as Dante Torres.

Chicago’s finest, and we do mean finest, have quite the Intelligence Unit. What makes them so intriguing is how different everyone else is and what they bring to the table.

Aside from being a whole meal himself, Torres is an appealing cop because he combines his street knowledge with crime-fighting. Straddling two different worlds gives him a unique perspective, unlike anyone else, making him an asset.

One of his most notable traits is how soft and soothing he is with victims in need. When it comes to getting rough with perpetrators, he’s your guy, too.

Gibbs and Lala – NCIS: Origins

(Robert Voets/CBS)

This is the story of both of them.

It’s been a delight to see the origin story of one of NCIS francise’s most iconic characters, and we get to see the best of how he became such a damn fine cop.

For starters, he was surrounded by great ones, including LaLa, whose fierce quality remains as inspiring as her ability to pull off that uniform.

The entire NIS team I pretty impressive, but they’re definitely leading the charge in law enforcement who are so hot it’s criminal.

Xavier Collins – Paradise

(Hulu/Screenshot)

Uncovering a deep conspiracy involving POTUS and powerful entities has never looked this good.

Sterling K. Brown is always a pleasure to look at, but he particularly stands out as rogue SSA Collins who goes to great lengths to solve the president’s murder while getting to the bottom of some deep state shenanigans.

Not only could he arrest us any day, but we would happily whistleblow and overturn the government alongside him.

Alex Cross – Cross

(Keri Anderson/Prime Video)

Aldis Hodge is certainly one of the most handsome men on television, and naturally, that translates quite nicely to his latest role as the iconic Alex Cross.

Setting aside the fact that some of us spent most of the season drooling over him (and Isaiah Mustafa’s John, too), Cross is one of the most brilliant detectives onscreen.

Combining his street smarts and his ability to read people via his extensive profiling skills, no one can get into the head of a serial killer quite like Cross.

His dogged pursuit of criminals is a bit of an obsession, but it means he’ll always get the job done, and that’s the hottest thing of all.

Jessica Knight – NCIS

(Sonja Flemming/CBS )

Indeed, Jessica Knight is a very special agent and one of the primary reasons to tune into NCIS.

She offers a different kind of energy than many of the characters who came before her, an easygoing quality, less intense, and the type of agent who will make you let your guard down.

She screams “Someone you can trust,” and we know she’s highly motivated and great at her job, too, so honestly, what’s not to love about this gorgeous woman?

Tim Bradford – The Rookie

(Disney/Raymond Liu (ABC))

Dreamy blue eyes, that voice, and a non-nonsense demeanor? Sign us up.

Hell, cuff us, too. Tim Bradford is a bit rough around the edges at times, but he’s undoubtedly one of The Rookie’s finest in more ways than one.

Maybe someone should be writing a song about him.

Which cops and detectives would you add to the list? There’s a plethora of shows to choose from!

This list was originally published in 2019 and has been updated to reflect current trends and series in 2025.

