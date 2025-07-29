5 Things Murder in a Small Town Needs to Fix in Season 2

While FOX’s fall schedule is light on scripted programming, Murder in a Small Town is on it.

The blue-sky procedural was renewed for a second season in January, delighting the series’ small but passionate fan base.

Murder in a Small Town Season 1 featured some intriguing cases, but the series excelled because of Karl and Cassandra’s relationship.

(FOX/YouTube Screenshot)

It also included a strong supporting cast and exciting guest stars.

Murder in a Small Town Season 2 could be even better with these five tweaks.

Let the Mysteries Breathe and Don’t Cram An Entire Arc into One Episode

It’s sometimes challenging to adapt mystery and thriller novels, and it’s a disservice to cram a 300-page novel into a 45-minute episode.

During the first season, Murder in a Small Town adapted six of the nine Karl Alberg novels by L. R Wright.

Most episodes were generally one hour long, except for the series premiere, which ran 90 minutes, and the season finale, which was split into two episodes.

(Kailey Schwerman/FOX)

According to the episode titles, at least three episodes are adapted from the remaining novels – Acts of Murder, Mother Love, and Strangers Among Us.

However, EP Jeff Watchtel has spoken about the challenges of adapting books to screen and honoring diehard fans while attracting new ones through television.

Implementing a season-long murder-mystery that involves several murders could kick off the season.

Alternatively, spending a few episodes on each arc so it doesn’t feel like one and done could also work. Some of these killers are interesting and require further development, and we need to learn how they impacted the team.

Use L. R. Wright’s Novels as Inspiration, But Create Compelling Characters

Obviously, not all the episodes will mirror L.R. Wright’s novels, and that’s okay. Ian Weir knew the family and has excelled at bringing Karl Alberg, Cassandra Lee, and the others to life.

(Kailey Schwerman/FOX)

That’s the crucial part. The series needed to create a believable backdrop and characters in which the mysteries they develop are on a similar level to the novels.

Knowing the characters and having talented actors bring them to life is half the battle. This cast brings out the best in each other.

Kristin Kreuk brings out Rossif Sutherland’s playful side, allowing Karl not to act stoic and serious all the time.

It’s part of their charm, and what sells them as a couple on-screen.

Expand on Karl and Cassandra’s Backstories to Flesh Them Out as Individuals

Murder in a Small Town differed from many procedurals because it introduced Karl and Cassandra’s potential romance immediately, and it was central to the series.

(Kailey Schwerman/FOX)

We loved the push and pull of their relationship, but we wanted to know more about both characters, especially Cassandra. Kristin Kreuk is too talented to be known as the chief’s girlfriend, which was Cassandra’s worst fear.

EP Jeff Wachtel teased that Murder in a Small Town Season 2 will continue Cassandra’s political aspirations as she runs for councilwoman.

She wants to change the way the town views the art department and the library, and she may make some waves.

In fact, Marcia Gay Harden’s (So Help Me Todd) new character, Mayor Christie Holman, will complicate matters for Cassandra with her priorities for the community.

The series also needs to expand more on Karl and his backstory, including why he returned to Gibson and why it holds a special place in his heart.

(Kailey Schwerman/FOX)

Karl’s daughter, Holly, should appear again. That relationship started to evolve, but it needs some more layers, including more family drama.

Use the Strong Supporting Characters and Build Relationships Further

Murder in a Small Town boasts a strong support cast, and the series should capitalize on these characters in Season 2 by continuing to develop their character arcs.

Sergeant Sid (Aaron Douglas) became a fan favorite as Karl’s second-in-command, especially when he ran into a burning building to save him.

The two men formed an easy friendship, and we long to see more of them. Since Sid took another job on Murder in a Small Town Season 1 Episode 8, the series must explore his personal life and whether he has financial issues.

Corporal Yen was another favorite, and the series explored how she earned Karl’s respect, as she had previously disliked receiving recognition for a case from the past.

(Kailey Schwerman/FOX)

She and Isabella have formed a fun friendship, which we would like to see more of in the second season.

Procedurals thrive when viewers care about the team solving the case and invest in the show.

Advertise the Guest Stars Better

Murder in a Small Town Season 1’s strength was featuring guest stars such as Stana Katic, James Cromwell, and Noah Reid to portray the killers.

These actors delivered layered performances, keeping audiences engaged and intrigued by the motive.

They have massive fan bases and could bring viewers to that episode, hopefully keeping them entertained enough to return.

( Kailey Schwerman/FOX)

FOX needs to promote the series better, though, or the ratings won’t improve. While it doesn’t want to give too much away, featuring the essential guest stars will keep viewers guessing.

Over to you, Murder in a Small Town Fanatics. What’s on your wishlist for Season 2? Who do you hope to see as guest stars?

Murder in a Small Town Season 2 premieres Tuesday, Sep 23, 2025, at 8/7c on FOX.

Let’s keep the conversation going — it’s the only way the good stuff survives.

Please share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share if you’re moved to do so. Keep reading. Independent voices need readers like you.

Murder

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.