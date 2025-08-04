7 Bloody Violent TV Shows To Bring Out Your Inner Caveman

Some days you feel like curling up on the couch, putting something on the TV, and getting your base instincts stimulated.

Shows that are heavy on violence can be pretty entertaining as the creative team devises new ways to make you recoil at the thought of being on the receiving end of what’s happening.

Violence on TV doesn’t have to be gratuitous, and enjoying it doesn’t mean you’re depraved. It can serve a bigger purpose than entertainment, elevating a show by accurately depicting certain times and places where violence was the norm.

(Sky/Cinemax/HBO [Screenshot]])

It’s an opportunity to comment on the complex history of the human race, the progress we’ve made, and the road we must travel.

The shows in this list stand out because of their ability to use violence as art. These carefully choreographed scenes constitute a significant feat in television production.

It takes a lot of people to bring one simple scene to life, and even more for complex scenes like these.

Vikings (2013)

In the Viking world, conquering new lands was a source of great pride. In the 2015 historical drama, the show follows a crucial part in Viking history as culture clashed with progress, and war was the order of the day.

In this show created by Michael Hirst, violence is depicted in various forms, especially on battlefields. Swords are the primary tool, and their blades cut deeper than your ex’s insults.

History buffs loved Vikings for its detail, and new fans were made because of the incredible cast and their willingness to get ripped and dirty.

It was one of History’s biggest programs to date.

Watch Vikings Online

Spartacus (2010)

(Starz/Screenshot)

Slavery has been a blight on humanity since time immemorial, but throughout, courageous people have risen to end it.

In the Starz epic drama Spartacus, the titular character is a rebel who goes against the norms and decides to free slaves in ancient Rome.

Spartacus is, at its core, a story about freedom. Once you’ve had a taste of it, there is nothing you won’t do to keep it.

From Spartacus and his band of anti-slavery fighters to the gladiators caught in the middle, the only way out is through violence.

The show features epic action sequences with plenty of gore and hand-to-hand combat. If you have a phobia of seeing people split into pieces like fruit, this is not the show for you.

Be forewarned that it veers into sexual violence, making it even more uncomfortable to watch. Overall, it’s so brutal that we can’t even run a video on the site due to age restrictions. Yikes!

The good news is that this is a franchise, and the next chapter will be premiering on Starz soon.

Watch Spartacus Online

The Boys (2019)

In the fictional world of The Boys, superheroes are not the fun tights-wearing characters from Marvel or DC.

They’re a capitalistic brand that is exploited and empowered in equal measure. And to maintain this status quo, some very deranged things happen.

The Boys and its spinoff Gen V are known for using violence for shock value, but it also serves the overall narrative.

The supes have weird powers and come up with many ways to inflict pain. If you can’t stand gore, The Boys is not the show for you.

Body parts, especially penises, occasionally fly everywhere.

Watch The Boys Online

Warrior (2019)

In this underrated drama series, America is still finding its footing, and that comes with a lot of growing pains, and none more for racial minorities in a profoundly racist society.

Events take place in Chinatown, where poverty blankets everything and exploitation is the order of the day.

Inspired by the writings of Bruce Lee, Warrior tells the story of warring tongs in the town as they seek to control everything that happens.

Meanwhile, the United States government and its citizens also want a piece of Chinatown.

Heavily reliant on martial arts, Warrior is the epitome of violent action shows.

Being punched in the face is not enough – it must also happen to the chest, stomach, back, and any accessible body part, breaking many bones in the process. And that’s before sharp weapons like swords enter the picture.

Watch Warrior Online

Gangs of London (2020)

Gang activity invites violence because competition for illegal business is high. But in a diverse city like London, additional factors, such as race, come into play.

As the title suggests, the drama series follows multiple London gangs as they duke it out to gain control of the vibrant city.

Due to the diversity of these gangs, no holds are barred. For some, guns are the weapon of choice, while for others, fists get the job done.

When you think someone’s done, they come up with a fresh way to inflict pain. Violence is always the solution.

The massive scale of these violent scenes sets Gangs of London apart, where something can go on for minutes on end without losing its grip on the viewer. A shootout from Gangs of London Season 1 Episode 5 is quite possibly the most intense shootout scene I’ve ever seen.

Gangs of London will lure you in and leave you checking your jaw to see if it’s still intact.

Watch Gangs of London Online

Game of Thrones (2011)

Easily regarded as one of the greatest TV shows of all time, Game of Thrones rarely fails to connect with whoever watches it. It has something for everyone.

Based on George RR Martin’s book, the epic fantasy show follows numerous families as they fight for one throne in Westeros.

The show has pushed the envelope of what can be shown on TV. Dismemberment, decapitation, stoning, torture, and death by dragon fire are just a few of the ways people meet their demise in it.

Also rife with sexual violence, Game of Thrones and its spinoffs are not for the fainthearted.

Watch Game of Thrones Online

Honorable Mention

Banshee (2013)

In its heyday, American cable channel Cinemax had a slate of action-heavy dramas. Banshee was one of these shows that features the hallmarks of some of the ones mentioned above.

It starred The Boys’ star Antony Starr and was created by Jonathan Tropper, who also created Warrior.

Set in a small town full of violence and drugs, the gritty drama pushed the envelope on how much violence characters can experience.

It seemed like someone was always getting their ass handed to them, but no one left unscathed. It’s some of Starr’s best work.

Watch Banshee Online

How many of these shows have you watched?

Do you feel like we left out one that fits?

This is the part where we ask for help — but only if you liked it.

A comment or a share helps more than you might realize. TV Fanatic is small, but mighty — and that’s thanks to readers like you.

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.