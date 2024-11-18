9-1-1: Lone Star Gets Series Finale Date; The Cleaning Lady & Alert: Missing Persons Unit Remain MIA as Fox Reveals Midseason Schedule

Last week, CBS unveiled its midseason schedule, and now Fox has followed suit with a slate of news that’s bound to delight some fans and infuriate others.

First, the good news: Hell’s Kitchen will return on January 2, followed by the debut of Animal Control Season 3, and the series premiere of the new Denis Leary comedy Going Dutch.

The following day brings the return of Kitchen Nightmares, along with the series premiere of the new medical drama Doc.

(Kevin Estrada/FOX)

We’ll have to wait until January 20 for more returning shows, as 9-1-1 Lone Star and Rescue: HI-Surf both resume their seasons in their usual time slots.

For Lone Star, the return will be a short-lived one. Fox announced today that the series will come to an end on February 3.

Lone Star was officially canceled in September, ahead of its fifth season premiere.

The news wasn’t exactly unexpected, but fans held out hope for a stay of execution. Now, it looks as though those dreams have been dashed.

(Kevin Estrada/FOX)

The following Sunday, February Super Bowl LIX arrives on Fox.

And the big game will bring good news for Rob Lowe fans who might still be smarting from the loss of Captain Strand.

While the network initially scheduled an episode of HI-Surf for the coveted post-game slot, they’ve since called an audible.

Now, a new episode of Lowe’s game show The Floor will air at that time.

(Zach Dougan/FOX)

To the frustration of many fans, today’s announcement contains no news about The Cleaning Lady and Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

TV Line reports that both shows will return in 2025.

But for now, we don’t know when that will be. Presumably, they’ll arrive sometime in early spring.

Both shows wrapped up their previous seasons back in May, so they’re looking at mighty long hiatuses.

(Katie Yu/FOX)

But hey, the lack of news about their respective returns is certainly preferable to a cancelation announcement!

Over to you, TV fanatics! How are you feeling about Fox’s midseason schedule?

Are you satisfied with the current menu, or are you upset about the absence of two beloved dramas?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts!