9-1-1’s New Captain Problem: Can Anyone Replace Bobby?

Bobby’s death in 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 15 changes many things for the show.

While it is an ensemble with numerous characters, Bobby was the glue that held the narrative together.

As a highly performing firehouse captain, he linked the dispatch center and law enforcement, making 9-1-1 feel well-woven and complete.

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

The death leaves a gaping chasm in many characters’ lives and presents a major problem for the 118: Can anyone replace Bobby as the station’s captain?

9-1-1 Has Two Paths for Raising a New Captain

Even with Bobby gone, the show must continue, and the firehouse needs a captain to function optimally.

The short-term solution in 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 16 was to bring in a seasoned captain like Gerrard, who gets the job done no matter what other characters feel about him.

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

Yet, getting the job done is not the only thing a captain does, so Gerrard does not seem like a good fit for the firehouse.

He has a complicated history with many characters on the show. Despite the writers’ bizarre attempt to make him likable, they ruined the character by turning him into a joke.

The obvious route would be promoting someone who has been with the team for a long time.

Characters like Hen and Chimney are perfect candidates given how long they’ve been with the 118, seeing all its eras and learning from its previous leaders.

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

They have worked under Bobby and know what the other team members need.

However, this advantage also presents a problem.

Can Anyone Replace Bobby?

The answer to the question above is yes, Bobby can be replaced. The follow-up would be: Is anyone from the 118 willing to replace him?

I’m not so sure.

(Disney/Ray Mickshaw)

Bobby was a force that touched many aspects of the other characters’ lives. He was a mentor, friend, father figure, and boss.

No one in the 118 can fulfill the roles that Bobby covered; sooner or later, they will feel inadequate.

The promo for 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 17 hints at this problem when Athena proposes that Hen rise to the challenge, and she admits that she’s not interested.

Who wouldn’t be interested in a promotion of this nature? Only someone who feels ill-equipped for whatever reason.

(Disney/Ray Mickshaw)

I see a possible outcome where whoever from the 118 becomes the new captain ruins their preexisting relationship with the other characters as they try to balance the dynamics of this role with their shared past.

An Outsider Is Needed

The only solution is for the show to bring in someone new as the captain.

It would help avoid all the problems discussed above while giving the writers something new to work with.

While it was clear that 9-1-1 needed to do something radical to regain an aspect it had lost over the seasons, it was less clear that it needed some new blood.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Seeing more scenes featuring Ravi after Eddie’s departure has been refreshing because having a less prominent character take center stage offers fresh stories for the show.

One cannot overstate the importance of unpredictability in keeping viewers locked in and entertained.

A new captain is a blank canvas; the writers can make a masterpiece with it.

Wouldn’t it be exciting to see how a captain who is different from Bobby would run the firehouse?

I can see a new storyline in which the show explores how Bobby’s close connection with the firehouse members has impacted their lives for better or worse, in contrast to the new captain.

(Disney/Mike Taing)

Had he made them better people? Had he allowed questionable behaviors to go unchecked because he was too close to them?

Seeing Chicago Fire‘s new chief and how he has introduced new and exciting dynamics in the firehouse has been refreshing.

Station 118 could benefit from a similar shake-up.

The problem with bringing in someone new is that they might fail to fit in with the station’s culture and cause unnecessary friction.

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

It will be interesting to see how this problem is tackled, but one thing for sure is that 9-1-1 should not try to reheat Bobby’s nachos.

That’s a recipe for disaster.

Over to you, 9-1-1 Fanatics. What do you hope the show does? Should they bring Bobby back to life?

Chime in in the comments section.

Love this show? We do too — and we want to keep writing about it.

Your comment or share can help make sure we get to. That’s the magic of supporting indie media.

Watch 9-1-1 Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.