90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Episode 3 is Proof Series Needs to Revert to One-Hour

Has TLC mastered the art of padding out episodes to squeeze every last cent from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise?

That thought hit me while watching 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Episode 3 delivered very little of substance and leaned heavily on filler to meet its two-hour runtime.

Once upon a time, the franchise thrived with lean, drama-packed one-hour installments.

Now, nearly every entry clocks in at two hours, and for what?

Most of the storylines are either stalled or nonexistent, and it’s painfully apparent that many of these personalities have nothing interesting left to say.

We were promised a dramatic showdown between Gino and Jasmine, and what we got was a whole lot of nothing.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Sucks

The parking lot meetup between them was a snoozefest dressed up as high-stakes drama. Jasmine clearly still loves Gino, but love won’t fix the deeply rooted issues plaguing their relationship.

Their attempt to salvage things by introducing Matt into an open relationship felt more like a desperate storyline pivot than an organic decision for their relationship.

To pull off a transformation like that, trust is essential, and Gino has none left.

He’s convinced Jasmine was sleeping with Matt long before he agreed to an open marriage, and frankly, he might not be wrong.

But instead of confronting the issue with any emotional vulnerability, Gino showed up cold as ice, clearly there to cut ties and move on.

He had already set his sights on Natalie, and breaking things off with Jasmine was just a formality.

There was no remorse and no heartache. There was just a man who had made up his mind and showed up to deliver the news with the warmth of a tax audit.

Jasmine, for all her theatrics, seemed genuinely blindsided. But let’s be honest: she could have taken control of the situation by dumping Gino first and choosing Matt, who at least appears to genuinely care for her.

Matt seems ready to carve out a relationship that doesn’t involve the exhausting Gino dynamic, and he might have actually been a step up.

But now that Gino beat her to the breakup, Jasmine will have to deal with the optics of being the second choice. Will Matt still want her, knowing she only turned to him once Gino cut her off?

That’s the emotional cliffhanger here, and the only interesting one this storyline has offered all season.

Looking ahead, it’s hard to understand what Jasmine hopes to gain by showing up to that party from the Season 9 trailer and going after Natalie.

Could Gino and Jasmine be Endgame?

Natalie has been respectful of boundaries and has even asserted some of her own with Gino. If anything, Jasmine slut-shaming her makes Jasmine look petty and insecure, not empowered.

Elsewhere, we had the forced “moms’ day out” segment, where Loren used the opportunity to trash Andrei to Elizabeth, while Yara inexplicably defended him.

Loren has shown a flair for camera-ready conflict in the past, but her comments about Andrei weren’t wrong.

He has been rude and dismissive for years, and there’s no reason to assume that behavior stops when the cameras are off.

Loren also raised valid concerns about Elizabeth’s potential life in Moldova, especially given how little Elizabeth seems to have thought through what that would actually look like.

But instead of hearing her friend out, Elizabeth went on the defensive, acting like everyone was out to get her man.

Yara, unhelpfully, fed into that narrative in this installment of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The problem here is that this entire storyline feels recycled. Sharp Entertainment is relying too heavily on these three couples to carry the drama, and it’s just not working.

The fights are circular, the stakes are flimsy, and there’s no sense of progression. We’re three episodes in and still stuck on the same arguments from the premiere.

And then there’s Darcey and Georgi, who have spent nearly three full episodes arguing about what she should wear in Bulgaria. I wish I were exaggerating.

Every time they seem to get past one conflict, Darcey finds a way to drag the same issue back into the spotlight. They don’t function as a couple, and honestly, it’s exhausting to watch them try.

Darcey Is Still Messy

Darcey deserves better than to be stuck in a rerun of her own love life, and Georgi clearly isn’t interested in being her emotional support system.

At this point, it feels like they’re staying together purely for the storyline — and even that’s running on fumes.

If there’s one thing this episode made painfully clear, it’s that the current season is struggling. Hard.

There isn’t enough material to justify two-hour episodes, and instead of trimming the fat, producers are padding the runtime with redundant conversations and half-baked drama.

This episode could have easily been cut in half, and would have been better for it. Right now, the drama feels stale, the pacing is sluggish, and there’s little to no narrative momentum.

Unless something changes soon, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 is on track to be one of the most drawn-out and least engaging entries in the franchise yet.

What are your thoughts on the latest twists and turns for one of TV’s dullest series?

Hit the comments and share your thoughts. We cover shows with you in mind, and we can’t wait to hear from you!

